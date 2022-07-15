Leadership and policy decisions affecting an entire school year tend to dominate the agenda when the Wahpeton School Board has its annual July meeting. The meeting held Wednesday, July 13 continued the trend.
School Board President Damon DeVillers was re-elected by his peers at the meeting. Board Director Art Nelson was elected to serve as the board’s vice president for the 2022-2023 education year.
A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board also recognized outgoing directors Brad Bakken and Ginny Buck. Earlier this summer, Wahpeton Public Schools voters re-elected incumbent Board Director Kathy Dimmer and elected Matt Dockter and Lisa Graves as board directors. Each director is elected to a three-year term, with three positions on the board determined during each election cycle.
Superintendent Michael Kaiser took part in Wednesday’s meeting. Kaiser is the new leader of a four-school district including Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School. Board meetings will continue to be open to the public and held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month in the district’s office at Wahpeton High School.
The board approved Bank of the West and Bell Bank as Wahpeton Public Schools’ current authorized depositories, recognizing the latter as the financial institution where funds were deposited as of Wednesday. Daily News will remain the district’s official newspaper. Smith, Strege, Fredericksen & Butts, Ltd. is the district’s official attorney.
In other news, the board:
• approved the resignation of Celeste Cote as first grade teacher, noting that she paid the fee that comes with a breach of contract
• approved the resignation of Jordan Snyder as fifth grade teacher, contingent upon his paying the $1,000 breach of contract fee
• approved the resignation of Jacob Grosz as physical education teacher for Zimmerman and Wahpeton elementary schools, contingent upon his paying the $1,000 breach of contract fee
• approved a request to transfer Ellie Winter into the position of physical education teacher for Zimmerman and Wahpeton elementary schools
• approved the hirings of Lori Matejcek as reading interventionist teacher for grades 6-8; Kimberly Prosser as administrative assistant at Zimmerman Elementary School; Kristin Nelson as first grade teacher; and Paige Bergman as fifth grade teacher
In addition to the above five members, the Wahpeton School Board is completed by directors Mike Hauschild, Jake Kubela, Michelle Nelson and Scott Thiel. Keri Wiest serves as the district’s business manager.
Wahpeton Public Schools administrators also include Principals Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School; Steve Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School and Jacob Dodge, Wahpeton Elementary School. Rosemary Hardie is both principal of Zimmerman Elementary School and district director of special education. Leaders also include Technology Coordinator Scott Albertson, Human Resource Specialist Kassi Griffin and Athletic Director Mike McCall.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Wahpeton High School. Zimmerman Elementary School, returning to its longtime building after full remediation of a mold problem including repairs and a roof replacement, is among the schools that will begin the 2022-2023 education year on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
