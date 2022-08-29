Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

Devin Wichael of Wahpeton, far right, was honored with a motorcycle parade by members and supporters of Dough 4 Joe. For nearly 20 years, the run is held to help 'Friends of Friends Become Family' amid the trials when one has cancer. Seen at far left is Dough 4 Joe President Ryan 'Rojo' Johnson, who awarded Wichael with gifts from the heart.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The “Dough 4 Joe” motorcycle run has existed for nearly 20 years as an event “Where Friends of Friends Become Family” amid the trials when one has cancer. Devin Wichael of Wahpeton, his own relations and their circle of supporters are some of Dough 4 Joe’s newest family members.

Wichael, 22, was honored Saturday, Aug. 27 with a motorcycle parade and gifts including donated artwork. A water and sewer utility worker with Wahpeton Public Works, Wichael is recovering from synovial sarcoma.

Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

The first Dough 4 Joe motorcycle run took place in 2005 to benefit Joe Sampson, who was afflicted with several cancerous spinal and brain tumors. While Sampson died in May 2008 at age 26, his spirit lives on.
Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

Devin Wichael, center, seen with girlfriend Nina Jirak and mom Erica Wichael. All three are greatly thankful for the widespread support Devin's received since his cancer diagnosis.
Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

From left, Lillie Lundee, 6, her dad A.J., Stan Johnson, Devin Wichael and Ryan 'Rojo' Johnson.
Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

'It’s amazing how one tragedy can turn into help for other families,' said Steve Sampson, Joe’s father. 'It’s been a blessing that we can help this many people.'
Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

'The support has been great. The community has been truly amazing. He’s got some good friends and family,' Erica Wichael said.


Tags

Load comments