Devin Wichael, Wahpeton, latest ‘Dough 4 Joe’ beneficiary

Devin Wichael of Wahpeton, far right, was honored with a motorcycle parade by members and supporters of Dough 4 Joe. For nearly 20 years, the run is held to help 'Friends of Friends Become Family' amid the trials when one has cancer. Seen at far left is Dough 4 Joe President Ryan 'Rojo' Johnson, who awarded Wichael with gifts from the heart.
The first Dough 4 Joe motorcycle run took place in 2005 to benefit Joe Sampson, who was afflicted with several cancerous spinal and brain tumors. While Sampson died in May 2008 at age 26, his spirit lives on.
The “Dough 4 Joe” motorcycle run has existed for nearly 20 years as an event “Where Friends of Friends Become Family” amid the trials when one has cancer. Devin Wichael of Wahpeton, his own relations and their circle of supporters are some of Dough 4 Joe’s newest family members.
Wichael, 22, was honored Saturday, Aug. 27 with a motorcycle parade and gifts including donated artwork. A water and sewer utility worker with Wahpeton Public Works, Wichael is recovering from synovial sarcoma.
“They got it all out with a surgery a few weeks ago,” Wichael said. “I’ve got just a few more rounds of chemo and I’m done. It’s exciting.”
Wichael hopes to be back to work in approximately three months, should his recovery progress match the best estimate given by the Mayo Clinic. A 2018 graduate of Wahpeton High School, Wichael said he’s trying to get back to being a city employee as quickly as he can.
Early detection made a difference for Wichael. A suspicious lump in the back of his right knee was identified as a tumor. Prompt action resulted in the tumor being removed before it could affect his bones and knee.
“He’s doing fantastically,” said Erica Wichael, Devin’s mother. “He has always been positive throughout this whole thing. When we get down, he just cheers us back up. He says, ‘It’s gonna be okay,’ and it is. We’re happy with the outcome and soon he’ll be ringing that full recovery bell.”
Devin Wichael is scheduled to have his last three rounds of chemotherapy on Wednesday, Aug. 31. His family, including dad Travis Peterson, younger siblings Treyton Link and Abbi Wichael, grandpa Jim Wichael and girlfriend Nina Jirak, were especially thankful Saturday. They could not say enough positive things about Dough 4 Joe.
“I know a lot of the people involved with Dough 4 Joe, which is kind of nice. I’ve played softball with them through the years, and so has his uncle Cory,” Peterson said. “It’s different for us, to watch your kids go through something like that. He’s gotten through this like a champ.”
Stan Johnson, among those leading the presentation to Devin Wichael, is one of the co-founders of Dough 4 Joe. The first motorcycle run took place in 2005 to benefit Johnson’s stepson, Joe Sampson, who was afflicted with several cancerous spinal and brain tumors. While Joe Sampson died in May 2008 at age 26, his spirit lives on.
“It’s amazing how one tragedy can turn into help for other families,” said Steve Sampson, Joe’s father. “It’s been a blessing that we can help this many people.”
Dough 4 Joe President Ryan “Rojo” Johnson was proud of the number of people who came out to support Wichael and all Dough 4 Joe beneficiaries.
“The support has been great. The community has been truly amazing. He’s got some good friends and family,” Erica Wichael said.
Devin Wichael was nominated to be a Dough 4 Joe recipient by a fellow city of Wahpeton employee, Ross Geesey. Both Wichael and Jirak had much praise for the compassion of his colleagues.
“They’ve donated available sick time hours to Devin,” Jirak said. “The day we got home after the surgery, he said, ‘Nina, we’re getting up bright and early tomorrow and we’re going to buy donuts. We went over to the city shop to give everyone the donuts and show that he was good. They all had a good time and they were happy to see him.”
When Jirak learned that Wichael’s surgery was successful, she said, it was like a weight had been lifted off her shoulder.
“I just felt that ‘We’re at the end. We can see the light,’” Jirak said. “I’m just so proud of how tough he’s been through all of this. He’s just been keeping us all strong.”
