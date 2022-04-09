He once kicked down a gate and it fell like a red carpet. He wears his coaching helmet on the bus ride home. He barehanded a line drive from 30 feet away while throwing batting practice. He can tell when it’s time to take infield by the location of the sun. Breckenridge baseball coach Kevin Hiedeman is a man of many tales.
He’s amassed quite the legacy over his 24-year coaching career. In 13 years coaching the Breckenridge High School and Post 53 American Legion programs, Hiedeman has 328 combined victories and several championships to his name.
“The game isn’t what’s fun to me, it’s the player development and getting to know the kids. Winning is a byproduct of everything else,” Hiedeman said. “The little quotes, the dugout comments, nobody remembers how many games we won or lost, it’s the memories that make baseball special.”
Hiedeman is known as the ultimate players’ coach. He’s never been a puppet for the parents or any outsiders trying to steer the wheels of Breckenridge baseball. He does what’s best for his players and for the team. I found this out firsthand during my three seasons of legion baseball playing for the enthusiastic and eccentric coach.
I dropped out of high school at age 16. I’d spend my spring throwing a rubber ball off my parents’ garage until the siding broke loose. My father would hit fly balls to me in the St. Mary’s Church yard, leading to many cases of road rash from diving catches in the playground rocks.
When I joined Post 53 in the summer of 2010, Hiedeman didn’t know me from Adam. He treated me no different from the players who played for him during the school season and, by Independence Day, I found myself batting second at John Randall Field in a full-time role at second base. Hiedeman didn’t play the seniority card or favor the returning super seniors for the sake of optics. He showed me that merit matters in sports and life. He believed in me.
Many improbable names have seen the field and carved out significant roles thanks to Hiedeman’s fairness and vision when it comes to roster management. Matt Conzemius became a starting left fielder for Post 53 in his first and final year of playing varsity-level baseball. Michael Radig was dismissed by many as merely a speedster with no path to playing time. Hiedeman placed Radig atop the batting order and he became a .400 hitter. Justin Jirak’s baseball career wasn’t linear, but after spending countless hours in the batting cage, he became one of the team’s top sluggers. Hiedeman gives up on no one.
“Every year we find a diamond in the rough or two,” Hiedeman said. “My proudest thing is that I never prejudge kids. People prejudge kids because of what they were in eighth grade, or what they are in school. They put everybody in a box and say, ‘you gotta be quiet and sit still for eight hours a day.’ Take a kid who smiles ear to ear, loves to be outdoors and play baseball, but struggles in other ways. Does that make him a bad kid? No way.”
Being a treasure chest of baseball knowledge certainly helps, but it’s Hiedeman’s ability to keep things light and enjoyable that makes his program so successful. The longtime leader’s gift of humor and team building breeds sustainability in a sport that bores so many people with its daily grind. Even if you’re not one of the top players, you can appreciate when your coach makes a gold glove snag on a 90 mph grounder in the coaches box. Hiedeman might tell you 50 stories after practice, but you’ll miss dinner to hear them all because they are pure gold.
During one of the first spring practices this season, Hiedeman wore a line drive to his mid-section when a batter narrowly missed the hitting net during soft toss, leaving a gigantic bruise.
“We just ruined another baseball, looks like it has another flat spot,” Hiedeman laughed.
Hiedeman once got the Happy Gilmore treatment, wearing a Jace Hegge fastball to the chest during pregame warmups in Montevideo, Minnesota.
“There was a hole in the net the size of a baseball. Jace throws a high fastball, it goes right through the hole and hits me in the chest,” Hiedeman said. “I don’t flinch, but deep down inside, I’m freaking dying. It’s all part of the mystique, it’s what makes the dugout fun.”
Hiedeman is coming off a sub-state playoff run which included a seven-run comeback vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota. He coached a senior-heavy Post 53 team in the summer of 2021. Those players trusted their coach and grew to appreciate his quirky character and ability to connect with each team member on an individual level.
“Having a coach like Kevin is anything a player could ask for. He is always there for you no matter what,” St. John’s University outfielder Cooper Yaggie said. “He will do anything to make the team and you better, not only as a player but also as a person. He will forever be one of my favorite coaches to play for.”
Breckenridge ended the summer with a 23-5 record, including a 19-2 mark in district games and a 7-2 record in postseason play. They outscored opponents on the season 274-130, posting a team batting average of .330. The pitching staff combined for a 2.65 earned run average. After losing out to Roseau, Minnesota, in the sub-state championship round, Hiedeman was quick to draw a personal connection to his players.
“It’s always hard because there’s nine or 10 guys that are seniors or super seniors and when you’ve had them since they were, you know, ‘that big’ — it’s emotional,” he said.
When I returned for my super senior season alongside Bobby Pauly, Preston Kappes and Zach Hegge in 2012, our team looked no different than Billy Bob Thornton’s “Bad News Bears.” We went 12-14 that season and made a trip to the district tournament. Hiedeman showed the ability that all great coaches possess — making the most out of what you have. The majority of the young players on that team stayed in the program and became stars, including Aaron Neppl, Jack Hiedeman and Alex Myhra.
Most recently, Hiedeman helped organize the inaugural Breckenridge Baseball Association Smoker, serving as the program’s first alumni event at Grumpy’s Bar in Breckenridge. He left no stone unturned when it came to inviting faces from the past.
“It’s the coolest thing. There’s around 100 former players that I texted and almost every one of them responded,” Hiedeman said. “A lot of them bought tickets to the smoker and gave money. These are young guys going to school, just starting out in life. Just the fact that they are still contributing is amazing. To hell with the wins and losses, I got to meet a ton of really fun guys in my career. Even seeing teammates talking again. Once you’re on that team, you’ll always be on that team.”
When quoting the man, the myth, the legend … it’s important to heed Hiedeman’s famous advice given to players at the beginning of each season.
“Always go by what I mean, never what I say,” Hiedeman laughed.
