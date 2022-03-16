Katie Melgaard, Bridget Forst and Sarah Barth are just three of a handful of professionals dedicated to helping vulnerable individuals in Wilkin County, Minnesota.
March celebrates Social Worker Month, a time to reflect on and recognize the impact social workers have on a community. The 2022 theme, “The Time is Right,” centers around the need for more social workers. Countrywide, there are nearly 720,000 social workers, according to the National Association of Social Workers.
Wilkin County Family Services Agency employs eight social workers and two support staff in addition to Barth’s position as social services supervisor. Melgaard and Forst describe themselves as “jacks of all trades, masters of none.”
Social workers support individuals from birth to death, Melgaard said. Not many people understand the extent of their work and who they can serve. Wilkin County social workers have helped clients complete their taxes or budget or attain bus passes. They have cleaned out hoarded homes and delivered groceries. They have painted the walls of a client’s home, transported individuals around the region and helped clients jump back into the workforce.
“You touch so many people’s lives, even if it’s just for a short time,” Forst said. “You even have people come back and say how much you had an impact, connecting them to whoever it might be or just sitting down and listening to them.”
Melgaard, 24, is primarily a children’s mental health case manager. After wading through stereotypes she often hears like “baby snatcher,” you’d find Melgaard to be a passionate and gentle soul who cares deeply about keeping families together and safe.
It’s a misconception that spans all of social work. Forst said people will claim she is taking away someone’s rights by removing them from a situation.
“I think a lot of people in general see us as ‘You are here to take people’s rights away.’ That’s not our job. Our job is actually to do everything in our power to prevent that from ever being an option,” Forst said.
Forst, 25, has many roles but falls under the umbrella of adult services case manager. Forst works with vulnerable, mentally ill and disenfranchised adults every day. They’re often viewed as delinquents or non-functioning members of society, but Forst sees them in a compassionate light. Those same individuals are often a product of unimaginable trauma.
“Everybody has dignity,” Forst said. “Even if they’re the most severely addicted person in the world, even if they’ve done the most horrendous things and been to prison, they’re still a person and they’re still worthy of you listening to their story and helping them move forward with their life.”
There are a number of reasons people are drawn to social work — for Forst, it was personal.
Growing up, she saw several of her family members struggling with a severe mental illness. They were assigned case managers and Forst witnessed the support and care they were able to provide her loved ones.
“It really had a profound impact on my (loved ones) and in turn, our family life,” Forst said. “That was what drew me to social work and mental health care.”
Barth also had a personal motivation. Growing up, she had a passion for helping people. Prior to moving into a supervisory role in July 2021, she was a case manager.
“I think I was born to be a social worker,” Barth said. “I’ve been in the field for 12 years now, and I’ve loved almost every minute of it.”
Social work requires passion. Unlike a corporate job, it’s difficult to separate one’s identity from their work, Barth said.
“I live, breathe, sleep, eat social work,” Barth said. “It’s a huge part of who I am and I can’t imagine being anything else.”
While love for social work is necessary, unconditional love can be damaging. Some social workers can begin to experience affective empathy. Unlike cognitive empathy, they absorb someone else’s emotions, trauma and situation, rather than being able to separate their state of being from another, Forst said.
The field has a high burnout rate if a professional does not learn to set boundaries that separate their personal lives from their work.
Forst said it’s important to clock out at 4:30 p.m. every day. She typically takes a half hour break between getting off work and going home to do some self care, like going to the gym or yoga. Forst also regularly sees a therapist, something she recommends for everyone, but especially social workers.
“Leave work at work,” Melgaard said.
“I’ve always been really strict with that,” Barth added. “I think that is a huge part of not burning out in social work is having those boundaries and leaving it at work. Home life is home life and you do the things you love and try to focus on those.”
Social workers typically see people on their worst days or at their “rock bottom,” so they often lean on their coworkers for support and understanding, Barth said. Dark humor can help them process and offset some of the intense emotions, and sometimes a venting session with another social worker can salvage a bad day.
Not only do social workers work and communicate with individuals at their worst, they also have to navigate relationships with a number of other agencies and entities like law enforcement, the county attorney, schools, home care services and probation.
COVID-19 has changed the way many agencies work with individuals and social work is no exception. But even before the pandemic, Forst said she has seen changes to the field, like a greater push to reduce recidivism among criminal justice entities.
Barth said when she started in her supervisory role, she was in awe of Wilkin County’s social workers and all the support they provide.
“They go above and beyond,” Barth said. “... I don’t know that I’ve been anywhere — even other small counties — where people will do all that they do. The social workers here are very passionate and have their clients’ best interests in mind. I see them donate their own time and money to help the people they work with. You can tell it’s who they are.”
Wahpeton Daily News thanks Leah Spanswick (Child Protection Specialist), Jennifer Beyer (Child Protection Specialist), Denise Colburn (Disability Waiver Case Manager), Christy Riewer (Intake/Children’s mental Health Case Manager), Andrea Fritz (Adult Mental Health Case Manager), Dawn Kubela (Child Protection Specialist), Amber Sheeley (Community Support Specialist-Adult Services) Nicole Loehr (Family Community Support Specialist), Melgaard, Forst and Barth for their dedication.
