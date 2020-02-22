Because of difficult harvest conditions last fall, grain may have been stored with higher than normal moisture content, which could pose a danger to anyone working around the grain.
"High-moisture grain storage leads to bin unloading problems," warned Ken Hellevang, North Dakota State University Extension agricultural engineer. "Grain may be in clumps due to high-moisture grain and foreign material being frozen together, or due to crusted grain flowing in chunks that block grain flow into the grain sump of the unloading system."
Warming the grain to just above freezing sometimes will enable the frozen grain to flow, he says. People also have used a variety of other methods to break up the clumps, such as a plumbing snake through the unloading tube, high-volume air pressure to the sump through a tube in the unloading tube, or a grain-vac and plumbing snake combination.
"Do not go into the bin without following safety procedures," he cautions.
Grain also can form columns along the bin wall or in other locations. These normally are broken loose with rods or bin unloading whip units from the bin roof. Poking at the grain while inside the bin may cause an avalanche that buries the person poking at the grain. The grain can flow with such force that
it even will come through an open bin door and cover the person poking at the grain from outside the bin.
"Make sure everyone, including family and employees, working around stored grain understands the hazards and proper safety procedures," Hellevang said.
"Too many people ignore safety practices and suffer severe injury or death while working around grain," he adds.
Grain Bin Dangers
Never enter a bin while unloading grain or to break up a grain bridge or chunks that may plug grain flow. Flowing grain will pull you into the grain mass, burying you within seconds. Unloading at 5,000 bushels per hour is moving almost 2 cubic feet of grain per second. A 2-foot-diameter by 6-foot cylinder has a volume of about 9 cubic feet, so a person can be completely engulfed in less than five seconds and would not be able to lift individual's feet in less than two seconds.
Stop the grain-conveying equipment and use the "lock-out/tag-out" procedures to secure it before entering the bin. Use a key-type padlock to lock the conveyor switch in the "off" position to assure that the equipment does not start automatically or someone does not start it accidentally.
Never enter a grain bin alone. Have at least two people at the bin to assist in case of problems. Use a safety harness and rope that prevents you from descending rapidly when entering a bin.
"If you get partially submerged in flowing grain, the force pulling you in is several hundred pounds, far exceeding the ability for a person holding a rope to prevent engulfment," Hellevang said. "Again, never enter a bin with the unloading system running."
For more information, check out NDSU publication "Caught in the Grain!" It's available online at https://tinyurl.com/NDSU-CaughtinGrain.
