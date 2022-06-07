Dimmer, Dockter, Graves elected to Wahpeton School Board

A total of 345 ballots were cast in the Tuesday, June 7 election of Wahpeton School Board members, Wahpeton Public Schools confirmed.
Unofficial results state that only one of the two incumbent board directors who ran this year was re-elected for another three-year term.
Incumbent Kathy Dimmer received 299 votes, confirming her re-election to represent the rural area north of North Dakota Highway 13. Thirteen write-in votes were also cast, eight for Chris Berndt and one each for Garret Onchuck, Amy Buck, Teri Birkelo, “Randy M” and Bob Comstock.
“I’d like to thank the community for coming out and supporting our schools by voting,” Dimmer said. “I’m very honored to continue to be on the Wahpeton School Board. Our goal is to continue to make our schools a safe place for kids to learn and staff to work.”
Dimmer received the most votes of any candidate. She was followed by Matt Dockter, who received 237 votes and has been elected to represent the rural area south of North Dakota Highway 13.
“I appreciate everyone who supported me, and am looking forward to serving on the board,” Dockter said.
Dockter faced incumbent Ginny Buck, who received 64 votes, and candidate Curtis Mosher, who received 40 votes. There was one write-in vote for Adam Mumm.
A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board has its directors elected on a staggered schedule. Each election cycle includes races for at least three positions on the board. Board directors serve three-year terms.
“I am honored to have been elected and look forward to learning all I can about this new role and working with the other members of the school board,” Lisa Graves said.
Graves received 180 votes and was elected to represent residents within the city of Wahpeton. Her race included 63 votes for Evan Erdmann, 54 write-in votes for Brooke Hills, 38 votes for Munezero Desire and two write-in votes for Myron Mickelson.
“I really appreciate the support from the Wahpeton Education Association and the faith they have in my abilities,” Graves said. “Thank you to everyone that came out and voted.”
Wahpeton School Board meetings are held in the district office, located in Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Wahpeton’s school board election was held one week prior to the Tuesday, June 14 city elections throughout Richland County, North Dakota, and county, state and national primaries.
“While city elections will be decided on June 14, county, state and national races will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 8,” Daily News previously reported.
Voter turnout for Wahpeton School Board elections has varied over the years. The 345 ballots cast Tuesday are up from the 90 ballots cast in 2021. The most recent high point was reached in 2020, when more than 600 ballots were cast. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school board unanimously approved voting by mail as the means for conducting that year’s election. Particularly low voter turnout occurred in 2017, when less than 50 votes were recorded.
Wahpeton Public Schools consists of Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School. Superintendent Rick Jacobson’s retirement is effective June 30, 2022. He will be succeeded by Superintendent Michael Kaiser, Ellendale Public School, Ellendale, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.