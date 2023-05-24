Diplomas, prestigious awards at Wahpeton Middle School event

Stacy Martinez, Wahpeton Middle School's 2023 valedictorian, poses with Principal Steve Hockert.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Nearly 80 Wahpeton Middle School eighth graders were recognized when the school held its Tuesday, May 23 graduation ceremony. The event included the presentation of 76 diplomas and several prestigious awards.

Determining Wahpeton Middle School’s valedictorian and salutatorian for 2023 was not an easy task, Principal Steve Hockert said. The results were close, an example of how the students succeed in the classroom. They are equally driven outside of the classroom, guests learned.

Elise Skovholt, left, won both the Wahpeton Middle School salutatorian and 'AAA' awards for 2023. She is seen with Principal Steve Hockert.
Gracin Kaste, right, won both the 'Respect' and 'AAA' awards. He is seen with art teacher Hannah Moerke, who presented him with the AAA honor.


