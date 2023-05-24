Diplomas, prestigious awards at Wahpeton Middle School event

Nearly 80 Wahpeton Middle School eighth graders were recognized when the school held its Tuesday, May 23 graduation ceremony. The event included the presentation of 76 diplomas and several prestigious awards.
Determining Wahpeton Middle School’s valedictorian and salutatorian for 2023 was not an easy task, Principal Steve Hockert said. The results were close, an example of how the students succeed in the classroom. They are equally driven outside of the classroom, guests learned.
“Our salutatorian is Elise Skovholt,” Hockert said. “Our valedictorian, with the top GPA, is Stacy Martinez.”
Thirty-three students, or nearly half of the class of 2023, were recognized as either new or continuing members of the National Junior Honor Society. The event also included a speech by sisters Jaden and Jamison Zaun, daughters of sixth grade math and social studies teacher Luann Zaun. Jaden Zaun is a 2016 graduate of Wahpeton High School, followed in 2019 by Jamison Zaun.
“We’re here today because our mom asked us if wanted to speak at the middle school graduation ceremony, and we always do what our mother asks us to do, right?” Jaden Zaun jokingly asked her sister.
“Congratulations, eighth graders,” Jamison Zaun said. “You survived three years at the middle school and now you will enter the halls of the high school, where you will spend the next four years. Today, it may seem like your high school graduation is an eternity away, but we’re here today to tell you that (time’s) going to go by really fast.”
It has been a great honor for Hockert to serve Wahpeton Middle School’s class of 2023.
“I want to thank the parents and guardians that are here today. They’ve helped support these wonderful eighth graders as they move onto the ninth grade,” he said.
Four Pillar of the Pack Awards were given Tuesday. The honorees were:
• Gracin Kaste, recognized for “Respect”
• Chloe Bochat, recognized for “Responsibility”
• Madyson Merrick, recognized for “Relationships”
• Stacy Martinez, recognized for “Rigor”
Additionally, two students received the “AAA Award,” honoring their achievements in academics, athletics and the arts. The award winners, in order, were Skovholt and Kaste.
Presenting the awards, Wahpeton Middle School teachers shared positive comments about the honorees and the class of 2023 on the whole. The words of Colin Brownlee, whose responsibilities include teaching eighth grade social studies, are an example of the esteem felt for those youth.
“It’s been an exciting and educational experience in getting to know each of these wonderful eighth grade graduates this year as well as over the last two previous years,” Brownlee said. “Regardless of the length of time spent here pursuing their education, each of these students is equipped with wonderful, useful and unique gifts, talents and qualities that will allow them to continue to adjust, persevere, grow and flourish into this next chapter of high school and everything afterwards throughout life. We at Wahpeton Middle School are so proud of you eighth grade graduates and always will be.”