Director of Mission to run 100 miles to fund community garden

CHI St. Francis and Cargill, a Minnesota-based company that connects farming with sustainability, nutrition and health, are in the process of creating a community food garden to serve unmet nutritional needs of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge communities.
Initial planning began several years ago, and Cargill donated and built a well at the hospital to provide irrigation to the community garden in 2019, according to Cargill Facility Manager Jon Razink.
“Cargill, no pun intended, really seeded this work with the donation that was given a couple years ago,” Preussler said. “But we do have some ongoing needs.”
Director of Mission at St. Francis Luke Preussler said 2020 has been the year of site development. They had hopes to begin planting this year, but COVID-19 introduced an obstacle, so the launch is now planned for spring of 2021.
To kick start fundraising for the gardens, Preussler and his friend Justin Domogalla will run 100 miles along the Paul Bunyan Trail from Brainerd, Minnesota, to Bemidji, Minnesota, on Oct. 1 and 2, 2020.
“Just hoping that it doesn’t rain or snow,” Preussler said. “I feel pretty good about it. I was training for a 100 mile event that was cancelled due to COVID-19, so I was already training. Got a good friend out there on the trail, which is always important.”
Preussler said so far the community has been overwhelmingly supportive. He even got a moment of fame on the local radio. People can “sponsor” his run by donating different amounts; 10% of the run at $10, 25% at $25, 50% at $50 or 100% at $100. Donations of other amounts are also accepted.
Preussler said they hope the run will fundraise money to be able to complete the irrigation system, and buy seeds and other gardening supplies to prepare for next spring.
“We don’t even have a shovel to our name right now,” Preussler joked.
The growing season would start after the last frost in late May, early June, and go until the first frost in October, Preussler said. They plan to fill the garden with staple crops, which may include potatoes, onions, carrots and other easily preparable vegetables.
Part of the impetus behind building a community garden was the lack of fresh, healthy foods in Wilkin and Richland counties. The 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) report for CHI St. Francis tracked obesity rates from 2013-2018 in the two counties. While rates remained fairly consistent over the five year period, the rate of obesity in Richland county was above the North Dakota state average, and the rate of obesity in Wilkin County was just below the Minnesota state average. The long term goal drawn from the CHNA report was to reduce adult obesity by 5 percent by 2025.
Food insecurity also plagues the area and the U.S. as a whole, with 10.5 percent of U.S. households experiencing food insecurity in 2019, according to the USDA.
With that goal in mind and a distinct need for food access, CHI St. Francis and Cargill jumped into their partnership. Not only do they hope to tackle food insecurity through the community garden, Razink said a big part of the gardens will be the education they provide.
Razink said they eventually hope to be able to educate people on planting crops, preparing nutritional meals and how to cook or preserve food.
“Some of those practices are kind of becoming a lost art, and we’re hopeful we can bring some of that art back to the forefront,” Razink said.
Another goal of the garden is to involve residents of the Nursing Home in gardening activities. Preussler noted the negative mental health effects of quarantine isolation, and how a bonding activity like gardening could stimulate and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds.
The garden is meant to be multipurpose, serving community members struggling with poverty, serving children eager to learn how to grow their own food and serving the elderly by giving them a tangible activity.
As for Preussler, he is looking forward to his long run because it represents community health.
“In recent years I’ve really taken it to heart that it is important to be active, to eat well, and so a partnership with a friend to run for this fundraiser is a reflection of those convictions,” Preussler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.