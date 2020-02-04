Fischer, Corey Alan, 46, Breckenridge, MN: 12/23/19 Theft-take/use/transfer movable prop. Misdemeanor, 1/28/19 Guilty, Judge: Doll, Amy J; total fees and fines $280.00

Gebro, Haleigh Orian, 18, Wahpeton, ND: Speed – 10/29/19 Exceed limit of 30 mph – Urban dist. 40/30 Petty Misdemeanor, 1/24/20 Guilty; total fees and fines $120.00

Glenn, Miranda Aurelia, 27, Wahpeton, ND: 11/11/19 Traffic regulation – Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/28/20 Guilty, Judge: Doll, Amy J, total fees and fines $200.00. Registration – Operate vehicle with Expired registration, Petty Misdemeanor, Total fees $80.00

Hunt, Alexander Pierce, 19, Dunseith, ND: 9/17/19 Hunting – Illegal transport firearm in motor vehicle – unloaded, uncased in prohibited area. Misdemeanor, 10/14/19 Not Guilty, 1/28/20 Stay of Adjudication, Judge: Doll, Amy J, total fees and fines $200.00

Iverson, Kevin James, 35, Breckenridge, MN: 9/1/17 Criminal Sexual Cond-1st degree-Penet or contact with person under 13 – Actor >36m oldr, Felony, 11/5/19 Guilty, 1/21/20 Convicted, Judge: Glasrud, Charles, total fees and fines $2000.00

Lande, Eric James, 33, Breckenridge, MN: 1/23/20 Drugs – 5th degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4, — Not small amount Marijuana, Gross Misdemeanor, 1/28/20 Guilty, Judge: Doll, Amy J, total fees and fines $200.00. Traffic regulation – Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle, Gross Misdemeanor, 1/28/20 Guilty, Judge: Doll, Amy J. Total fees and fines $80.00

Lehman, James Randall, 30, Breckenridge, MN: 9/11/19 Threats of Violence, Felony, 12/17/19 Guilty, 1/28/20 Convicted. Judge: Doll, Amy J. total fees and fines $180.00. Obstruct Legal Process – interfere w/peace officer, Misdemeanor, total fees and fines $100.00

Mund, Wyatt Daniel, 24, Fargo, ND: 12/4/19 Speed – Exceed limit of 30 mph – Urban district 39/30, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/29/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $120.00

Orr, Sarah Ann, 39, Rocky Point, NC: 11/8/19 Licenses – Driving after suspension, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/24/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $280.00

Petersen, Nathanael J, 31, Wahpeton, ND: 1/9/20 Registration – Operate vehicle with expired registration, Misdemeanor, 1/25/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $110.00

Davis, Tracy Arlene, 36, Breckenridge, MN: 12/29/19 Snowmobiles – allow the illegal operation of a snowmobile by a juvenile, Misdemeanor, 1/26/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $180.00

Beyer, Dean Lee, 45, Breckenridge, MN: 11/16/19 Taillights – Two (working), Petty Misdemeanor, 1/30/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $120.00

Hensley, Wesley Matthew, 32, Wahpeton, ND: 3/15/19 Traffic – DWI – Operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, Felony, 10/22/19 Guilty, 01/28/20 Convicted, total fees and fines $2910.00

Kim, Sunny Sik, 61, Edina, MN: 1/25/20 Speed 70 Zone 85/70, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/30/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $140.00

Schlenker, Alexander Eddy Sandau, 21, Fargo, ND: 1/26/20 Speed 70 zone 80/70, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/29/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $120.00

Schmidt, Michelle Marie, 32, Carlos, MN: 1/19/20 Speed 60 zone 70/60, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/23/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $120.00

Thomas, Blake Robert, 19, Willmar, MN: 1/7/20 Speed 70 zone 80/70, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/25/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $120.00

Anderson, Mallissa Lavinnie, 18, Elizabeth, MN: 12/19/19 License – Driving after revocation, Misdemeanor, 1/27/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $280.00. Traffic Regulation – Driver must carry proof of insurance with operating vehicle, Misdemeanor, 1/27/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $200.00

Christenson, Matthew Maurice, 30, Wahpeton, ND: 12/20/19 License – driving after revocation, Misdemeanor, 1/24/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $280.00

Emhoff, Deshaun Alexander, 20, Wahpeton, ND: 9/15/19 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not small amount Marijuana, Felony, 11/26/19 Guilty, 1/28/20 Stay of adjudication, Judge: Doll, Amy j, total fees and fines $200.00

Hushka, Aaron Jay, 21, Wahpeton, ND: 11/17/19 License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/27/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $180.00. Speed – speeding/exceed posted speed in special zone set by commissioner 74/60, Petty Misdemeanor, 1/27/20 Guilty, total fees and fines $50.00

