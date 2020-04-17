“It’s pretty amazing what we have seen the staff do and how they have been able to shift during this time,” Breckenridge School Board Chair Erin Johnson said.
The school board teleconferenced remotely Wednesday, April 15 to hear elementary and high school updates regarding the progress of distance learning and operations due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused the closure of Minnesota schools.
“Our staff has done just a fabulous job of rebuilding and rethinking and they have done great with learning and sharing,” Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson said.
The elementary took the first two weeks of the abrupt transition to distance learning as a time to prepare and develop proper lesson plans in order to help students and staff adjust and adapt to a new normal.
To support and check-in with the mental health of students, a survey was sent out and received 120 anonymous student responses throughout elementary grade levels to provide a snapshot of their mental health.
“We asked how they are feeling, their emotional health and 80 percent of them were happy, and some were bored,” Erickson said.
One area of concern for distancing learning, she shared, was the overall ability for students to access and be comfortable with online learning videos from teachers.
Based on a survey, 82-83 percent responded they had total access to a device, 15-16 percent responded having access most of the time and the remaining were struggling with access. However, Erickson explained that the small sliver that responded "no" was mostly due to having to share computers at the home. The elementary is focusing on ways to figure out those pieces.
“The amount of work that students have completed varies. On average, 1-2 hours, some of them do more than two hours and depending on the grade level that varies,” she said. “We do have some families that are asking for more. Most are feeling pretty comfortable with workload and time, but we are continuing to monitor that.”
The high school has a parallel approach to distance learning in order to adapt and adjust.
“As part of this executive order from the governor on distance learning, Breckenridge High School will be providing a well supported, engaging and standards-aligned education for all learners. As educators, we will strive to prepare all of our learners for the next year and the next stages of life,” High School Principal Craig Peterson said. “As always, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our learners, families and staff. We also want to ensure every learner has access to the education they need and deserve.”
Monday through Thursday, students and staff take part in distance learning in classes such as art, agriculture, English, social studies, physical education and health, math, science, band and choir. Friday is reserved as a workday for students and for staff to communicate with students, parents/guardians and other staff.
The high school is using distance learning platforms such as Google Classroom, Flipgrid, YouTube, Google Meet and Edpuzzle.
Peterson said that the distance leaning is going well. Attendance is at 97 percent for grades 9-12 and 72 percent of students have turned in all of their assigned work. Ninety-eight percent of students grades 7-8 have logged in and 76 percent of students have turned in all of their work. Peterson is sending letters home to students who have not turned in their work.
In other school news, breakfast and lunch meal service is being provided at pick-up sites in town and meals are being delivered to students who live in the country. Meals are available at the Breckenridge Elementary School, Valley Christian Church, St. Mary’s School and Breckenridge Senior Citizen’s Center from 9-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
As of Wednesday’s meeting, the school district plans to go back to school on Tuesday, May 5, the day after the state’s stay-at-home order has ended.
