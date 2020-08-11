Minnesota schools have recently been permitted to determine their path to returning to schools. As students’ homes became a classroom and their parents became their teachers in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, distance learning proved to cause some difficulties, especially for those families who live in rural areas with limited access to broadband.
Roberta Krause Schreiber, who lives just south of Foxhome, Minnesota, and has two children in high school this upcoming school year, experienced hardships from distance learning last school year due to limited internet access.
Schreiber and her husband both work in the financial sector and are both considered essential workers. Because of that, they weren’t able to be at home to help with school work.
Her oldest, who will be a senior this year, is self-sufficient and was able to take care of his school work. Although he was taking a lot of college courses and because college ended early, he was left with a lot of free time on his hands. For their daughter, who will be entering into high school this year as a freshman, needed more assistance than their son.
“Since we weren’t able to be home during the day and help her, after a week, it became very clear that we weren’t going to be able to help her sufficiently because she was really overloaded by the time we got home at the end of the day,” Schreiber said.
The Schreiber parents ultimately had their daughter live with relatives who were home during the day and were more available to help with learning. Roberta Schreiber said it was not easy for them but knew it would be more adequate for her daughter’s learning.
Having too much free time and requiring more assistance throughout the day weren't the only struggles.
In that first week of distance learning, both the Schreiber children had difficulty with turning in homework and tuning into class meetings because the internet speeds were especially horrible in the rural area.
“My daughter couldn’t do any of their Google Meets or anything. For a lot of things the first week they counted her absent. I just had to communicate effectively of why she wasn’t logged in for the call – that our internet wasn’t responding,” Roberta Schreiber said. “One of my son’s assignments, it was just a simple paper he had to turn in, took 16 hours to send.”
Some Minnesota schools, including Breckenridge Public Schools, have decided to go back to in-person learning for the upcoming school year. However, Gov. Tim Walz said that if the situation changes and there is a spike in coronavirus cases, schools may have to revert to distance learning. This could lead students without reliable internet, like Schreiber’s children, back to struggling with distance learning.
“It’s not a matter of we can’t afford it, it’s a matter of the internet that we do have is not always reliable,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber said that when it comes to Wilkin County, Minnesota, committees that work on rural telecommunications, they need to understand the plight that those in rural areas go through.
Wilkin County Commissioner Eric Klindt, who lives in rural Wilkin County, is an advocate of expanding rural broadband. He said that a couple of years ago, the board passed a resolution in support of expanding broadband access to rural areas.
Many telecommunications have ownership over territories when it comes to providing broadband, Klindt said. Even though those companies have ownership, they don’t always provide services and won’t allow others to come in and provide services.
He said that giving those companies funding to provide services wouldn’t work because they would cherry-pick where they choose to provide such services.
“If you are the only house miles out of town, they aren’t going to run a line to you,” Klindt said. “They’d be happy to do that for a municipality but not for a single resident.”
The county board is a member of Minnesota Rural Counties (MRC), a group that focuses on issues that pertain to greater Minnesota. Wilkin County and MRC have in the past tried to get the word out to the legislature to continue their work on expanding broadband to rural areas.
Walz announced in late July that the state has partnered with public-private philanthropic and business leaders to meet the technology and connectivity needs of families with school-aged children. The initiative’s goal is to bring technology and internet access to students across the state before the beginning of the school year.
Even with recent initiatives and the state’s legislature working to pass bills for funding expanding rural broadband, families like the Schreibers continue to experience significantly slow internet speeds during a time where connectivity is vitally important.
