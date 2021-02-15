Distance learning: what’s next?

“Deep Roots… Growing Together,” Daily News’ upcoming Profile magazine, features articles about topics ranging from people and neighbors to health to education. Some of this week’s Daily News articles are in conjunction with Profile, which comes out Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Will distance learning be a foundation of education’s future or just a building block in the here and now? What happens in the next school year? How are the children?
All of these questions are being pondered by educators and education leaders on the national, regional and local levels. North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler recently gave an update on what she called needed learning recovery.
“Our lawmakers have been listening to families in their districts about the educational difficulties that COVID-19 is causing for our students, their families, our educators and our school administrators,” Baesler stated in January 2021.
The North Dakota House Appropriations education subcommittee directed Baesler to develop options to counteract the statewide effects that long interruptions of in person learning have caused, she said. The state Department of Public Instruction said it expected to have ideas assembled by mid-February 2021.
“Learning recovery is a national issue, and the department has been reaching out to information sources across the country, looking for best practices that other states may be using to accelerate learning recovery among their own students,” Baesler stated.
Jessica Gilsrud and Daisy Canfield are counselors at Wahpeton High School. From March-May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, students throughout North Dakota received their education virtually. Wahpeton students who were receiving education through distance learning at the start of the 2021 semester were doing so for more than one reason. It could be out of necessity or by choice.
“I think virtual learning is hard,” Gilsrud said. “It’s hard on the teachers, too. They’re having to practically be in two places at once. They have this classroom of kids in front of them and then they have their virtual academy students.”
Canfield said she praises teachers for their day by day adaptation and flexibility.
“It’s still a learning process. We came into distance learning around March, and here we are 10 months later. In the spring, we had homework and activities, but there wasn’t structure like we have now. It was so last minute, there wasn’t time to build the kind of structure we wanted.”
The DPI website includes a list of frequently asked questions. They include:
During (universal) distance learning this past spring, teachers had their own formats for providing distance education. It was confusing to families. Is there a way to have one online education format?
Gov. Doug Burgum and Baesler are working together with the North Dakota Information Technology Department and the state Center for Distance Education to provide a uniform delivery system for instruction in English, language arts and mathematics, DPI stated. Lessons will be tailored to the skills of each student. They can be used as a supplement to in-person instruction or serve as personalized instruction if distance learning becomes necessary.
What are the expectations of school staff in providing distance learning?
School board-approved distance learning plans must outline the responsibilities of staff who are working remotely and providing students, according to DPI. There must be clear, detailed descriptions of job expectations, as well as a commitment to supporting employees. This includes professional development opportunities, regular communication with district and school administrators and colleagues and access to human resources policies and advice.
Are schools required to offer distance learning to families who request that option for their students?
Yes. This is in addition to the requirement that online learning, school meals and other services used be provided if a student needs to stay home for either isolation or quarantine. In the case of distance learning by request rather than necessity, students and their families are not required to provide a doctor’s not or any kind of documentation to show they need this option. The request is enough, DPI stated.
In April 2020, shortly after distance learning became temporarily mandatory, Daily News reported on how school districts were adjusting to the changes. Despite the stress, there was humor. Alayna Schmitt, then a seventh grader at Richland 44 High School, was photographed as she rested her head on her kitchen table.
“Local education leaders say that while circumstances are not the best, they are proud of how students, staff and school families are adjusting to new learning models,” Daily News reported.
That same month, teachers and employees of Wahpeton Elementary shared a message with individual cards and hearts.
“Dear Wahpeton Elementary Students,” the adults stated. “We miss you so very much and we want you to know that you are loved.”
Asked about the possibility of distance learning still being a necessity by late 2021, Canfield and Gilsrud were insistent that it would not be preferred.
“I think there’s already enough stress as it is and I think we’d lose more teachers,” Gilsrud said. “I hope it’s not expected for the future.”
For information on local education advancements and more, read “Deep Roots… Growing Together”.
