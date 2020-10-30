With Election Day mere days away, incumbent Sen. Torrey Westrom (R) and challenger Jill Abahsain (DFL) are competing for the Minnesota State Senate District 12 seat.
Westrom is no stranger to politics, having held a seat in the state house or senate since he was 23-years-old. While Abahsain has no direct political experience, her energy and passion for government affairs led her to run.
Background
Westrom grew up in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, and is a lifelong Minnesotan. He served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 16 years and was elected to the District 12 state senate seat in 2012 after redistricting created a seat with no incumbent. He and his wife are small business owners, and still live in Elbow Lake with their three children.
Westrom has always advocated for smaller, less intrusive government, a belief he said inspired him to run in the first place. He describes his style as “common sense government.”
“A government should live within its means,” Westrom said.
Democratic Farmer-Labor challenger Abahsain was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She attended the University of Minnesota and studied interdisciplinary religious studies. When she met her husband, she lived and taught English abroad for the next nearly 30 years. Her husband died in 2007, but Abahsain remained in Egypt throughout the duration of the Egyptian Revolution. Abahsain said the revolution fueled her passion for politics and civil rights, pushing her to move back to Minnesota, where she settled in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Abahsain decided to run against Westrom because she believes every politician should have a challenger, and thought she could offer a fresh perspective and energy.
Achievements and political history
Abahsain said working as an editor and columnist of The Egyptian Gazette introduced her to the political landscape. Abroad, she spoke at events and conventions put on by ambassadors on U.S. initiatives between the two countries. The experience widened her knowledge of politics and her skills in negotiation and compromise.
“I know how to get along and be able to talk across wide aisles,” Abahsain said. “I came back [to the U.S.] and was like, ‘You guys can’t get along? Let me show you some guys that can’t get along.’ You have to learn to talk across [party lines] and much of that needs to be done now.”
Westrom said he has served in both the majority and minority in both the house and senate, something he said has given him an important perspective. He served as chair of the House Energy Committee and the House Civil Law Committee. Westrom also served as vice-chair of the House Agriculture Policy and Transportation Policy committees.
Currently, Westrom serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Finance. Being a chair, Westrom has been able to author several bills and represent rural Minnesota.
“I’ve been proud to be able to represent our area, and our [agriculture] interests and our rural interests strongly and ardently at the capitol,” Westrom said.
What they’re running on
Westrom has been pushing for rural broadband for years, something he continues to wholeheartedly support given the challenges COVID-19 has presented. Much of rural Minnesota does not have access to high speed internet, which has proved necessary for work and educational opportunities amid the pandemic.
Westrom also wants to ensure rural education is equitable to urban education. He is also advocating for rural farmers. This year he has worked on market development for meat processors and meat markets in small towns.
“Our farmers do a great job of feeding Minneota and feeding the world, and we need to keep those markets strong and healthy,” he said.
He is against efforts to defund the police, and said public safety is the core of government. What has happened in Minneapolis, might spill over into rural Minnesota, Westrom said, referencing protests and property damage over the murder of George Floyd. He said people never know when they might need the police or a first responder, and he supports them fully.
Abahsain said her biggest concern is healthcare in rural Minnesota. Primary care clinics have closed because of COVID-19 all across rural Minnesota, forcing people to drive far distances for care, or forego help for treatable conditions. Abahsain supports universal healthcare and said the lack of services are literally killing people.
“With families, one will work a farm job and the other will work in the city just so they get access to healthcare,” Abahsain said.
Like Westrom, she is also a strong supporter of rural education. She said the rural-urban divide has posed issues for rural school programs.
Abahsain also brought up mental health and how it needs to be addressed in rural areas. Domestic violence has become a more common issue since the beginning of the pandemic, and a lack of mental health treatment for abusers and victims is harmful to rural communities, she said.
