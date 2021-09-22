District 25 could expand to Richland’s west with ND’s redistricting

North Dakota’s 25th legislative district, which includes Wahpeton, could look different following statewide redistricting.
A draft statewide map presented by state House Minority Leader Josh Boschee and Assistant Senate Minority Leader Erin Oban, both Dem-NPL-N.D., has District 25 including all of Richland County and the southeastern portion of Sargent County, North Dakota.
District 25 currently extends into the southern portion of Cass County, North Dakota. Much of western-most Richland County is part of District 26, which was not included on the draft map.
“We invite North Dakotans to engage in this process, to provide input, and to compare and contrast maps proposed by all committee members,” Boschee stated. “Redistricting occurs once every 10 years, and it’s in everyone’s best interest to get it right. We can’t do that without feedback from our tribal nations, county and city officials, and the members of the public who it most impacts.”
The proposal is viewable at legis.nd.gov/files/committees/67_2021/sen_oban_and_rep_boschee_full_state_proposal_092221.pdf.
District 25 is currently served by interim Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Luick, R-N.D., Assistant House Minority Leader Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-N.D., and Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-N.D. District 26 is currently served by state Sen. Jason Heitkamp and state Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, all R-N.D. Under the proposed map, District 26 would be reallocated among districts 24, 25 and 28.
Boschee and Oban are two of several North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League party members discussing issues ranging from redistricting to the more than $1 billion North Dakota received through the American Rescue Plan. Mitskog and Sen. Tim Mathern, Dem-NPL, N.D., held a Tuesday, Sept. 21 press conference in Fargo.
“The measure would allocate $400 million to child care, $200 million for a direct assistance formula, providing $1,400 to licensed facilities for each child,” KFGO reported. “Another $200 million would go to schools to build child care facilities on school property.”
Additionally, $100 million would go toward a paid family leave program, through Workforce Safety and Insurance. There would be a $25 million allocation for building a new women’s prison in Mandan, North Dakota, as well as $75 million toward behavioral health and $7 million to provide incentives for people to work for state and local public health units, KFGO continued.
“Regardless of party lines, beliefs or ideologies, these are issues that are affecting North Dakotans,” Mitskog said. “I think that if you talk to employers, families, those that have been affected and impacted by COVID during the pandemic — families have been touched and people have lost time from work. They’ve made sacrifices, their families have been impacted by lost time at work, at school, (lost) productivity. Employers are frustrated because they need workers.”
The statewide issue requires bipartisan solutions, Mitskog said. A spokesman from the North Dakota Republican Party was not available Wednesday to comment on the press conferences.
The North Dakota Legislature is expected to hold a special session this November.
