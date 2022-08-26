State legislators in and legislative candidates for Richland County, North Dakota, are weighing in on Gov. Doug Burgum’s tax plan.
The “Relief for All” plan was revealed Wednesday by Republicans including Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus and state House Tax Committee chairman Rep. Craig Headland, R-District 29.
“The plan would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60% of the state’s taxpayers,” Burgum’s office stated.
According to the governor, based on the current 2022 tax year, the plan would effectively eliminate the state’s individual income tax for over 388,000 North Dakota taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $54,725 or less for single filers or $95,600 or less for married couples filing jointly.
“Those with higher income levels would pay a flat tax of 1.5%, compared to current income tax rates that range from 2.04% to 2.9%, which translates to a reduction ranging from 26% to 48% in their state income taxes,” Burgum’s office stated. “Legislators will now work … to prepare the plan for introduction to the 68th Legislative Assembly, which convenes in regular session on Jan. 3.”
North Dakota’s general election, scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022, will include races for District 25’s state senator and two state representatives. It will be the first election following redistricting which established District 25 as encompassing all of Richland County and a portion of Sargent County, North Dakota. Western Richland County used to include a portion of North Dakota District 26.
“I very much appreciate the effort that went into this,” said incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. “That said, if we’re going to reduce taxes, I would much rather see it be done on property tax, not income tax.”
Jim Dotzenrod, formerly a state senator for District 26, is Luick’s current challenger. For Dotzenrod, a Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate, there are so many questions to consider.
“How does this shift the burden on the taxpayers? Is this a reduction effectively for large income taxpayers?’” Dotzenrod asked. “I may be in favor of this plan if I had more information. I want to know how would the total revenue under this plan compare to what the current total is and how the plan would affect the various income categories in our state.”
Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, is an incumbent state representative and Dotzenrod’s running mate. She provided context on the current tax plan proposal.
“The idea of a flat tax and restructuring of the tax code was talked about in 2014 by Jason Astrup, Democratic candidate for state tax commissioner. I supported his proposal then and I will support this new plan because it will simplify our tax code as well as helping put money in the pockets of North Dakota taxpayers. I do hope that we can keep the focus on reducing property tax which is a bigger issue for North Dakotans,” Mitskog said.
Several District 25 incumbents and candidates indicated that they would like more information about the Burgum tax plan and that more attention should be given to property tax relief rather than income tax relief.
“I appreciate that they’re not eliminating income tax on the whole,” said incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. “It would be difficult to resurrect that if it indeed it is needed in the future. The way the financial situation in the state currently looks, it probably makes some sense for income tax relief. Any relief for anyone is always appreciated, but income tax has not been a major issue when I speak to constituents.”
District 25’s final North Dakota House of Representatives candidate is Kathy Skroch, a Republican who formerly served District 26. Skroch also commented on “multiple bills that have tried to provide some form of tax relief” since her time in office.
“Last session, Vicky Steiner’s bill would have completely abolished income tax in the state of North Dakota,” Skroch said. “I think the timing for this plan is right because people are hurting financially now. We are well-funded as a state in terms of revenue and I think it’s a really good time to consider the methods proposed by the governor right now. The people who will benefit the most are the middle class. Right now, they could use a hand up.”
Saying that she expected collaboration among the North Dakota Senate, North Dakota House, state Republicans and state Democrats would get the plan passed, Skroch also said she is excited about it. She then turned her attention to other fiscal matters.
“Everybody talks about the three-legged stool: sales tax, income tax and property tax,” Skroch said. “We are still struggling for finding relief with property tax and school funding. That’s something I hope we can resolve. We need to take more responsibility for funding K-12 education in our state. It is the next area I would like to see some work on.”Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum, whose position is nonpartisan, was unavailable for comment.
