District 25 leaders discuss proposed session

Leaders from North Dakota District 25 are responding to the state’s Democratic-Nonpartisan League Party’s call for a special legislative session.
North Dakota’s emergency commission voted Thursday, June 18 for the allocation of more than $400 million, or approximately one-third, of federal CARES Act aid the state’s receiving. The funds will be provided to 40 state agencies and higher education facilities which are working on a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forum News Service reported.
During the week of Monday, June 22, the North Dakota Legislature’s Budget Section will vote on the distribution of funds. Prior to the emergency commission vote, the North Dakota Dem-NPL’s state legislature caucuses called for a legislative session.
“(We want) to ensure that the remainder of $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding is allocated fairly across North Dakota and to address the pandemic economy,” the four-member full caucus stated Wednesday, June 17.
District 25’s legislative delegation consists of state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-NPL, and state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, both Republicans.
“As a result of the pandemic and significant drop in our oil market the state is facing serious budget issues,” Mitskog said. “I feel strongly that the legislative assembly should have input in where the $1.25 billion is going to be used in North Dakota. I also believe the public should have an opportunity to give input as well.
Saying she does not feel the state emergency commission and budget sections should have all the authority in the allocation decision, Mitskog discussed regional circumstances.
“Southeastern North Dakota has no representation on the budget section. In fact, 14 districts in the state have no representation at all in the decision making process as it currently exists,” she said.
North Dakota’s Republican leaders have the authority to call a special session, Forum News Service reported.
Schreiber Beck outlined why the Republicans feel a special session would be unnecessary.
“Addressing the transparency in allocating Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, the federal government defines the rules for spending and there is bipartisan representation in the process,” she said.
When it comes to the budget, Schreiber Beck said, there are mechanisms in place in the interim to address issues.
“It is premature to legislate based on the data available,” she said. “Addressing the cost to taxpayers, the cost for a special legislative session is in excess of $80,000 per day.”
North Dakota’s 67th Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin Jan. 5, 2021, lasting no later than April 28, 2021. The state last held a special session from Aug. 2-4, 2016. It was called by then Gov. Jack Dalrymple, specifically for adjustments to the state budget in response to lower than forecasted tax revenue totals.
“I know there’s anticipation for a special session, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Luick said. “The thing is, there’s nothing we can really decide upon at this point. We’re still getting federal dollars coming in.”
Until the legislature knows exactly how much dollars and what they’re used for, Luick said, it would be premature to have a special session about the economy and then follow it up with the scheduled full legislative session.
“I predict we will not have (the special session),” he said.
