District 25 legislators respond to failed school lunches bill

Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, center, was among House Bill 1491’s sponsors. She and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, right, were among the majority when HB 1491 passed 80-11 in the state House. Sen. Larry Luick, left, was among the majority when HB 1491 failed by one vote, 23-24, in the state Senate.

In one way or another, North Dakota District 25’s three state legislators all had something to do with the fate of House Bill 1491. Had it passed, the bill would have provided an appropriation to the superintendent of public instruction to provide grants for meals for students.

Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, was among HB 1491’s sponsors. She and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, were among the majority when HB 1491 passed 80-11 in the state House of Representatives in February.

'I feel the state should be helping pay for school lunches as part of the school expenses,” Mitskog said. 'Good nutrition is essential to learning and in my opinion, is just as important as books. HB 1491 would have provided meaningful help for working families with school age children.'


