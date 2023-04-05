District 25 legislators respond to failed school lunches bill

Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, center, was among House Bill 1491’s sponsors. She and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, right, were among the majority when HB 1491 passed 80-11 in the state House. Sen. Larry Luick, left, was among the majority when HB 1491 failed by one vote, 23-24, in the state Senate.
In one way or another, North Dakota District 25’s three state legislators all had something to do with the fate of House Bill 1491. Had it passed, the bill would have provided an appropriation to the superintendent of public instruction to provide grants for meals for students.
Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, was among HB 1491’s sponsors. She and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, were among the majority when HB 1491 passed 80-11 in the state House of Representatives in February.
Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, was among the majority when HB 1491 failed by one vote last month in the state Senate. The following day, a motion to reconsider the 24 nay-23 yay vote also failed.
Both Mitskog and Luick responded to the unsuccessful vote.
“I feel the state should be helping pay for school lunches as part of the school expenses,” she said to Daily News. “Good nutrition is essential to learning and in my opinion, is just as important as books.”
HB 1491, Mitskog said, “would have provided meaningful help for working families with school age children.”
“We have appropriated a lot of money this session in other areas that are not as important as this. I am very disappointed. As a state, we can do better for our children and families,” Mitskog said.
Soon after the failed reconsideration of the HB 1491 vote, Luick wrote on Facebook about his voting. He cited “a couple of very good reasons” for his no vote.
HB 1491, Luick wrote, appropriated $6 million to public and nonpublic schools for lunches for the next two years.
“If you read the bill, you will see that these dollars (are) for only students at or below 200% of (the) poverty level,” Luick wrote. “Federal poverty level rates for school programs (I was told) is 130% over poverty levels. I was also told that by accepting the 200% over federal rates, it could set a precedence for other programs, both state and federal.”
Luick’s second reason for his no vote, he wrote, had to do with timing.
“As of the time we voted on this bill, we were 1.7 billion dollars in the hole for trying to dole out funds to all the bills that were asking for money for whatever purpose,” Luick wrote.
Finally, Luick also said he voted no on HB 1491 because of the less-publicized House Bill 1494. HB 1494, which passed 89-1 in the North Dakota House, 47-0 in the North Dakota Senate after amendments and 90-1 in the North Dakota House following the amendments, concerns school meal policies. Its primary sponsor was House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Zachary Ista, Dem-NPL-District 43.
“A school shall adopt policies to encourage or provide an incentive for a parent or guardian of a student to apply for free or reduced meals through the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act, including when a student has unpaid school meals debt,” according to one of the provisions of HB 1494.
Luick wrote that HB 1494 “accomplishes much more than 1491.”
“We absolutely want to make sure children are not only fed, but not shamed or restricted from programs and activities because of income deficiencies of the family,” Luick wrote, before returning to the issue of the two-year appropriation that would have been provided by HB 1491.
“Then what?” he asked.
The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, limited to 80 legislative days, is required to conclude by early May.