District hires student advocate/Native American liasion

The Breckenridge School Board announced the hiring of Tanner Nygaard on Tuesday, July 16 during the monthly board meeting. He will work with students struggling with learning barriers including mental health. Along with the role as student support advocate, Nygaard will also train teachers on new behavioral strategies in the classroom and serve as Native American Liaison.
The fees for the 2019-20 school year will remain the same across the board, with the exception of a 10 cent increase of school breakfasts and lunches.
“I believe other than the fee for driver’s training – a fee we’ve already implemented in April of last year – I don’t think there are any other changes to this fee schedule,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
In regards to old business, multiple policies were adopted. The Equal Employment Opportunity and Policy, the Disability Nondiscrimination Policy and Veteran’s Preference were all approved.
A motion was approved to accept high bids for surplus equipment. Two commercial mixers, a commercial slicer and a wood lathe were sold for $633.73.
Breckenridge’s membership with the Minnesota State High School League was voted to be renewed and along with the annual membership fee for the Lakes Country Service Coop Membership. The fee was $3,525.25, which was $7 lower than last year due to fewer students.
The board also passed a resolution approving a long-term maintenance plan. It consists of a 10-year revenue projection, a 10-year expenditure application and fiscal year 2021 application for long-term facilities maintenance revenue statement of assurances.
A board retreat will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The next regular board meeting will be at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
