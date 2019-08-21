District readying for classes to begin Sept. 3

Although Wahpeton Public Schools start classes up this week, Breckenridge still has two weeks to go before welcoming new students. Floors and classrooms have been cleaned and set up, and concrete work at the north side of the elementary school has been completed.
Open houses are being held this week for parents and students, and a new $100,000 fitness center at the elementary school will have its grand opening Oct. 1.
Superintendent Diane Cordes shared at Tuesday’s board meeting that as of Monday, preliminary enrollment figures are at 635 for pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. The district ended last school year at 628 students.
Kindergarten enrollment is up substantially, from 33 last school year to 44.
The district is still working through contract negotiations with the teachers union, but has completed other group contracts.
The custodial contract agreement is for three years, with a 4 percent increase the first year, 3 percent for the second year and 2 percent for the third year. The contact includes a $50 increase per month in health insurance in year three., and an increase in clothing allowance from $150 per year to $200 per year, which can be used for jeans and/or shoes. The average total package increase per year is 4.05 percent.
The confidential secretary contract settlement is for three years and includes and adjusted agreement to be “full time” as 2,080 hours per year, a salary adjustment of 4.15 percent increase the first year, 3.5 percent the second year and 3 percent the third year. The 403(b) match was increased to $2,000, effective with the 2018-2019 school year. A personal day was removed from the agreement and vacation days were increased by two. The average total package increase per year is 4.32 percent.
Cordes requested approval for participation in the Rural Minnesota Education Policy Fellowship program. The cost to the district would include the program fee of $2,200 plus travel and lodging costs of approximately $1,500. The board approved the request.
The board heard reports from the elementary and high school principals, as well as the business/facilities manager.
A partnership with Solutions to provide a practitioner for one day a week, depending on identified need, paid for by the children’s mental health grant was approved. The school’s responsibility would include office space, computer and phone access along with mileage for the practitioner. The administration has secured grant funds to pay for the district’s costs.
New high school, elementary and faculty handbooks were also approved.
The board approved a request by St. Mary’s School to adjust the fee schedule in the event that their seventh and eighth graders attend Breckenridge for math and science classes. The request was that St. Mary’s middle schoolers pay the same activity fees as the public school students.
The hockey, gymnastics and swimming activities part of the agreement would not change, and is not part of the fees agreement.
Housekeeping items including dairy bids, fuel bids and the bread contract were approved. The dairy bid went to Cass Clay, the fuel bid went to Farmers Union of Southern Valley and the bread contract is with Lakes Country Service Co-op.
Board member Marc Hasbargen was absent from the meeting.
The next regular board meeting changes back to evening meeting times, and will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
