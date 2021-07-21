District survey results confirm community favors ‘new’

The results of a survey sent out to all Breckenridge Public School District residents indicate the majority of respondents would renew an increased operating levy and favor bond referendum options that involve building new in some capacity.
“I guess my question on, ‘Does the community support new?’ is overwhelmingly, ‘Yes,’” Breckenridge School Board President Brett Johnson said at a Wednesday July 21 meeting.
The survey, conducted by School Perceptions, had around 400 respondents, amounting to 21 percent of the district’s population. School Perceptions Project Manager Rob DeMeuse said the number of respondents is typical for a survey of its kind.
A large population of respondents aged 65 and older filled out the survey, as well as residents of parenting age. The demographics of the respondents are important, DeMeuse said, because they are similar to the demographics of the people that will show up to vote in November.
“We feel confident that we can provide you useful predictions from what we’ve gathered,” DeMeuse told the school board at their Wednesday meeting.
Distributed in June, the survey asked respondents to choose one of four options for pursuing a bond referendum for facilities upgrades:
Option A: Renovate the existing elementary and high school buildings
Option B: Move the elementary school to the high school site; renovate and add on to existing building
Option C: New Pre-K-12 building
Option D: New Pre-K-12 building and a community center
Out of all four options, D had the highest support across all demographic subgroups at 30 percent. The next highest across all subgroups was Option B at 22 percent. Option C had minimal support — just 10 percent of respondents. Option A had the least support (7 percent).
“My takeaway from this is people feel like the community center is kind of the make or break for a new campus,” DeMeuse said. “It appears, at least through the quantitative data, that people are saying, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, let’s do it. Let’s go whole hog.’”
However, DeMeuse cautioned the board that opinion may sway when Option D is assigned a dollar amount. The total cost of the combination community center and school facility, funded by private and public dollars, is yet to be determined. In the survey, the tax impact of Option D was simply written as “similar to Option C.”
Option B would cost $55 million over 25 years and Option C would cost $78 million over 25 years. While the disparity in total cost is noticeable, the disparity in tax impact is less so. The tax impact per year of Option C is $17 more than that of Option B for a $200,000 market value home.
DeMeuse broke the study down further to analyze what option respondents who owned agricultural land (23 percent) favored. Overwhelmingly, farmers chose Option B, DeMeuse said.
Just 8 percent of total respondents chose they would support any option presented.
“I think the challenge going forward is bringing your Option D people on board if you decide to proceed with Option B, or, alternatively, bringing your Option B people on board if you decide to proceed with Option D,” DeMeuse said.
Option B is the safest option as far as passing a bond referendum, DeMeuse said. If the total tax impact of Option D is determined to be similar to Option C, then it is a viable option, too.
The survey also asked residents to answer “Would you support a $465,000 operational levy to maintain current programs, services and course offerings?” Just over 75 percent of respondents said they would support the levy, which is a $100,000 increase from the previous levy passed in 2013.
“If this vote were held today, July 21, I feel confident that it would pass,” DeMeuse said of the increased levy.
Respondents also voted highly on overall satisfaction with the district. The section included areas like managing funds appropriately.
The school board will be having a retreat next week where they will discuss possibilities moving forward. They must come to a decision on what bond referendum option they will pursue by Aug. 4.
