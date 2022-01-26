The year was 1972. Title IX, which prevents sex-based discrimination in schools and other federally-funded education programs, was ratified. Shirley Chisholm sought the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, marking a first for women and for African-Americans. Helen Reddy topped the charts with “I Am Woman.”
Kaye Braaten was elected that year as the first female Richland County Commissioner. Braaten remained in office until 1992. She is one of only four women, two by election and two by appointment, to have been a commissioner in Richland County, North Dakota.
“I just talked to the Association of Counties,” Braaten said. “Out of the 231 commissioners statewide, only 29 are women.”
Braaten insisted she has no disrespect for men, including the five who currently serve on the Richland County Board of Commissioners, but is calling for greater diversity in local politics. It starts with getting people interested.
“It is fascinating when you get involved. You have the interaction with the state and you get to know what’s going on. Just staying in your county and not expanding your horizons is a bad thing,” Braaten said.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners currently consists of Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth, Tim Campbell, Rollie Ehlert and Perry Miller. Each member was elected for a four-year term and in 2022, Berg, Berseth and Ehlert each have the option to run for re-election.
The deadline to file as a Richland County candidate is April 11, 2022. As well as the commissioners’ races, the county state’s attorney and sheriff are positions to be decided with the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
Mary Jean McCartney is a former member of the Breckenridge City Council in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Like her neighbor Braaten, McCartney thinks of political diversity as the fruit of pride and patriotism.
“We don’t really realize how much freedom we have here,” McCartney said. “It’s our freedom and we need to take advantage of it. I didn’t know about local streets when I took office, but I learned about them.”
Cities like Wahpeton are among those holding elections on June 14, 2022. Eight city positions, including mayor, 1st Ward and 3rd Ward council member, at-large council member (two total) and at-large park board commissioner (three total) will be decided with those elections. Winning candidates would also be elected to a four-year term.
“We just need to get more people to run,” Braaten said. “We should never have an uncontested race. We should have people who want to get in there and be part of the new blood.”
Having new candidates and potential office holders from diverse backgrounds allows for chances of better understanding for how topics like taxes, healthcare, law enforcement and more really mean to the general public, Braaten said.
“You have to have an investment in local government. We’ve got to have people who can fight for what we need to have, to be able to go to the state legislature and communicate with our national delegates. But first, you need to have people to run for these offices. Without that, you get nothing,” she said.
Braaten and McCartney stress that the door to politics is not closed based on gender or age.
“We have the freedom to do this,” McCartney said. “It is our responsibility to be part of government. Show your kids, show the next generation, so they can say, ‘Hey, mom, dad, you were part of this city and what makes this place what it is.’”
Braaten agrees, saying that even non-candidates can be active government participants.
“Talk to your county boards, talk to your council. Go to their meetings or read about them. You lose your government if you’re not a participant. And you have a responsibility to not just be a taker, but a giver,” she said.
The next Richland County Commission meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the county courthouse in Wahpeton. The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at Wahpeton City Hall.
