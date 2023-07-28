Eighty years ago this weekend, on July 30, 1943, a local airman lost his life over the skies of Holland.
The 10-man crew of the B-17F, “Man-O-War”, part of the 91st Bomb Group, Eighth Army Air Force, was returning to its base in England from a bombing mission to a munitions factory in Kassel, Germany. Waist gunner George Krueger, and seven other crew members (average age, about 23) died, either in the crash of the disabled airplane or by being shot as they descended in their parachutes. The two pilots survived and became prisoners of war. Shortly afterwards, the residents of the tiny village of Opijnen (oh-PIE-nin), about 50 miles south of Amsterdam, buried the airmen in the local Reformed Church cemetery.
Initially the men were listed as “missing in action.” It wasn’t until Jan. 15, 1944, about six months after the incident, five months before D-Day, that Amanda Krueger of Great Bend, North Dakota, received a telegram confirming that her son had died in Holland.
Normally in this situation the soldiers would be later reburied in a military cemetery nearby, or the bodies would be repatriated to the United States for burial. But something unique happened. The residents of Opijnen requested that the airmen remain where they had been buried. The local citizens promised to maintain this site with dignity.
This required that the next-of-kin of each of the airmen agree. Waivers bearing the heading “Do Not Disturb” were sent to family members. It wasn’t until 1949 that all the waivers had been returned and the other necessary requirements were completed. Amanda Krueger received a letter from the “Department of the Army” which stated “… in accordance with your mutual desires, appropriate action is being initiated to ensure that the graves of your son and his crew members will not be disturbed by our American Graves Registration personnel overseas.”
True to their word, the residents of Opijnen honored the eight airmen during the next 80 years. To this day, a United States flag flies near this small cemetery. For most of the years since, on May 5, Dutch Liberation Day, a ceremony commemorating the sacrifices of these airmen has been held. On more than one occasion the participants in this commemoration have included Americans, often relatives of the men who lost their lives on July 30, 1943. Opijnen has the distinction of being the only place in the Netherlands where United States airmen who perished as a crew are buried as they died, side by side.
An interpretive sign in the cemetery has these words: “In gratitude to the people of Opijnen for honoring eight American crewmen killed in action here during World War II. They rest in this churchyard.”