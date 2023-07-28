Eighty years ago this weekend, on July 30, 1943, a local airman lost his life over the skies of Holland.

The 10-man crew of the B-17F, “Man-O-War”, part of the 91st Bomb Group, Eighth Army Air Force, was returning to its base in England from a bombing mission to a munitions factory in Kassel, Germany. Waist gunner George Krueger, and seven other crew members (average age, about 23) died, either in the crash of the disabled airplane or by being shot as they descended in their parachutes. The two pilots survived and became prisoners of war. Shortly afterwards, the residents of the tiny village of Opijnen (oh-PIE-nin), about 50 miles south of Amsterdam, buried the airmen in the local Reformed Church cemetery.



