Do you know what a fatberg is?
Next time you run out of things to talk about or looking to spice up your conversation, ask this question: “You’ve heard of an iceberg, but have you heard of a fatberg?”
A fatberg is an accumulation of oil and grease that has been poured down the drain and flushed non-biological waste like baby wipes and tampons. The oils (“fat”) stick to the side of sewage pipes and as the flushed waste passes through, a sort of gunky, slimy snowball effect occurs to form a large mass that floats through sewer systems. These fatbergs have the potential to cause large blockages in sewers.
The heaviest gross glob was discovered lurking underground in a London, England sewer. This fatberg weighs 130 tons, or 260,000 pounds, which is roughly the same as 11 double-decker busses. It is has been nicknamed “Fatty McFatberg.” Another fatberg was found 5 feet underground in Liverpool weighing 90 tons and 84 meters long. That is 180,000 pounds and 275 feet. Think of it like this: a link of fat and waste that is longer than a passenger plane and weighs roughly the same as 13 African elephants.
Breaking up these fatbergs has been compared to the same techniques used for breaking up concrete. However, new technology is being developed that uses special microorganisms to digest these fatbergs.
If you are interested in learning more about fatbergs, visit https://www.newsweek.com/what-fatberg-1361168.
