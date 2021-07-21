Doboyou Jr. sworn to Wahpeton Police Department

Thomas Doboyou Jr.’s family emigrated from Liberia, Africa, with dreams of building a new and better life in America. Doboyou, who arrived in this country at age 6, is one of nine siblings who went on to earn a secondary education.
Doboyou was sworn in to the Wahpeton Police Department Monday, July 19. The department is currently at full capacity, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said.
“This is Tom’s first job in law enforcement. We’re excited to have him. He came highly recommended,” Thorsteinson said.
Doboyou, 21, is a graduate of Central Cass High School. He received his law enforcement training in Devils Lake, North Dakota.
“We see this being a good fit,” Thorsteinson said.
Doboyou’s swearing in came less than three months after Officer Christopher Huard’s May 3, 2021 swearing in. Both were held before the Wahpeton City Council. Officer Anthony Gallegos, sworn to office in December 2019, is presently on deployment.
“He’s been gone since May, proudly serving his country with the Army National Guard,” Thorsteinson said.
Monday’s city council meeting included the announcement of a special council meeting, to be held at 5 p.m. Monday, July 26. It will include review of Wahpeton’s preliminary 2022 budget, certification of the tax levy and readings of time-sensitive ordinances, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
With a 6-0 vote, council approved purchasing two lots at 701 Dakota Ave. for $37,200. The money will come from Wahpeton’s real estate levy fund, said Councilman at-large Lane Wateland, chairman of the city council finance subcommittee. Currently owned by M&H, which operates further down Dakota Avenue, the lots would be redeveloped as outdoor green space.
Other unanimous votes included approving an agreement with Interstate Engineering, Inc., for $54,655.64 for design engineering and construction engineering of variable frequency drives for five city storm pump stations.
“These VFDs will protect the pumps from incurring unnecessary damage or failure,” according to information from the last public works subcommittee meeting.
A change order for part one of the second phase of Wahpeton’s east side sanitary sewer project was also unanimously approved.
“(It includes) relaying five sticks of sewer pipe, removal of concrete from under the asphalt road and sprinkler repairs at the nearby homes,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, chairwoman of the public works subcommittee. “This change order will increase the project cost by $67,643.21.”
Discussion of a rental property inspection program was referred to the public works subcommittee by Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale. The subcommittee will also discuss topics including right of way license requests and an engineering services pool between Moore Engineering, Inc. and Interstate Engineering.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries reminded council members and the public of the upcoming North Dakota Babe Ruth Baseball 15U Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to be held Thursday, July 22-Saturday, July 24 at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
The Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp is scheduled for Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. The festival carries on the late Dave Engstrom’s missions of education and entertainment. Look to Daily News for a full preview of the festival and camp, as well as event coverage.
Councilmen Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, and Brett Lambrecht, at-large, were absent from Monday’s meeting. Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, briefly attended by phone to vote on the property purchase.
The next council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Wahpeton City Hall. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
