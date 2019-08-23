Twin Towns Area dogs have a new way to wet their whistles.
Earlier this summer, a double waterer was donated to the Wahpeton Dog Park. Its installation was also made possible through donations.
“The waterer was donated by Schmitty’s Plumbing,” Park Board Commissioner Deb Tobias said. “We were going to buy one and found out they were $3,000 each.”
In addition to Tim Schmidt, other professionals donated to the project.
“Cook Krump from Nordick Electric dug in the water line and Bryan Wolfgram built the fence. Schmidt came back to hook up the waterer,” Tobias said.
The Wahpeton Dog Park, located in Airport Park on the city’s south side, opened in late summer 2015.
“Like any of our park projects, it’s based on citizen interest and we were able to pursue it this year,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said previously.
In 2018, a roofed enclosure was placed in the dog park. It was also constructed by Wolfgram. Dog lovers enjoy being able to have protection from the elements while their animals enjoy running and playing.
“This is such a popular site. Some nights, we’ve had 10 different dogs out here. They’re all different sizes,” Tobias said.
Tobias enjoyed the dog park with her yellow lab, Kodi. She was joined by Forbes, a boxer owned by Connie Metcalf; Bailey, a coonhound owned by Jason Palm; and Axle and Ole, owned by John “Eper” Novetzke. Axle, who has white fur, is a Great Pyrenees. Ole, who has black and white fur, is a combination Great Pyrenees and Bulgarian shepherd.
“He’ll do a trick for you,” Novetzke said about Axle. “Hey, Axle, want to go to grandma’s? Want to go on the River Bank Run?”
The magic words, “River Bank Run,” yielded a contented howl from Axle.
Airport Park and the Wahpeton Dog Park are located along 11th Avenue South in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.