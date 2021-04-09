There’s been no shortage of first-time experiences for Amber Kavie since the fall of 2020. Wahpeton Public Schools’ newest music teacher, Kavie recently directed the first in-person high school choir concerts of 2020-2021. They were also the first concerts of Kavie’s teaching career.
Shortly after the freshman, concert and chamber choir concerts led by Kavie came the high school and middle school instrumental concerts led by Tammy Goerger. Jessica Stoppleworth completed things with middle school treble choir, baritone choir and honor choir performances.
“My favorite part was when the chamber choir was warming up,” Kavie said. “They were so, so excited to be back in person. They’re used to performing live. It was just so electric and really heartwarming, to see them do what they love for the people they love.”
Several of Wahpeton Public Schools’ musicians and singers have been recognized as Eastern Dakota Conference State and Regional Stars. Soloists, trios and ensembles were among the honorees.
The instrumental solo winners include Holly German, recipient of an Outstanding Performance award, for performing “Sailor’s Dance” on the bari saxophone. Jacob Bartels, trumpet, was recognized for “Air Gai.” Honorees also included Briar Maudal for “Flute Villanella,” Braylyn St. Aubin for “Flute Sonata VII” and Jazmine Hill for “Canzonetta” on the tenor saxophone.
A saxophone ensemble which received the Outstanding Performance for Ensembles award performed an “Americana Suite.” The ensemble’s members included McKade Picken, Elise Picken, Leah DeVries, Ian Plummer, Michael Plumley, Julya Seibold, Thomas Alrich, Hill, Emma Gilles, Tim Welder and German.
There was also a flute ensemble performing a “Minuet and Trio.” Musicians included Kiah Klein, St. Aubin, Bella Loberg, Elise Picken, Alaina LaJesse, Maudal, Jada Griffin, Addison Gerdon, Colman Barth, Kaylie Hinkley, Jocelyn Riebe and Faith Garcia.
A mixed brass ensemble consisted of Bartels, Allie Werth, Gina Quamme, Nicholas Langenwalter, Seth Hoglund, Michelle Scheepstra, Jacob Fenske, Lillian Anderson and Mac Schmidt. Additionally, there was a saxophone trio of Hill, Gilles and German.
“We had recorded our concerts, including the first in October, but it’s just not the same,” Goerger said. “It was missing the live applause, the feeling of a live audience.”
Several of the EDC’s instrumental honorees were also recognized for their singing.
The Outstanding Vocal Performance of the Day State Star win went to Hill, Ellie Miller, April Finnie, Kennedy Taylor, Braden Meyer, Logan Dimmer, Bartels and Treyton Link for their performance of “Come in from the Firefly Darkness.”
A male ensemble, performing “Lonesome Road,” were also recognized as State Stars. Its members included Meyer, Dimmer, Link, Bartels, Sterling Warne, Devan Diemert, Riley Schmit, Colin Samuels, Blake Schafer, Sam Coalwell and Keegan Unruh. Meyer, Dimmer and Coalwell additionally received recognition for their performance of “Jonah.”
State Star performers were completed by:
• Werth, with “Pieta Signore”
• Finnie, German, Klein, St. Aubin, Meyer, Jacob Seelye, Dimmer and Coalwell, with “All My Trials”
Regional Star performers included:
• Miller, with “O cessate di piagarmi”
• Miller, Hill and Taylor, with “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”
• Werth and Loberg with “Ardo e scoprir”
• Hill with “Evensong”
• Miller, Abby Boelke, Liv Dodge, Hill, Taylor and Alayna Pausch with “Nothin’ Gonna Stumble”
Wahpeton Public Schools’ music teachers and students have been able to accomplish so much with the support of administrators, Stoppleworth said. Many students have felt like they’re starting over.
Barring COVID-19-related changes, Wahpeton Public Schools will hold its next concerts in May. Final times have not yet been determined. Goerger’s students are scheduled for Monday, May 10. Kavie’s students are scheduled for Monday, May 17. Stoppleworth’s students are scheduled for Thursday, May 20.
“Everyone’s looking forward to May. They’re excited to perform for families. My concerts back were the third series of shows, so I went all the way up to the 75 percent capacity. The environment was positive. People were encouraging. I just felt like we were all creating this big sigh or relief,” Stoppleworth said.
