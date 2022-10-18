Every person has the right to live free of violence at home and in neighborhoods, schools and communities, the city of Wahpeton reminds residents and visitors.
Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month was recognized at the council’s Monday, Oct. 17 meeting. A proclamation issued by Mayor Brett Lambrecht was delivered by Community Development Director Chris DeVries. DeVries accepted on behalf of his wife Becky.
“Domestic violence is an ongoing pattern of behaviors and abusive tactics used by an intimate partner or ex-partner to gain complete power and control over a person’s life,” the proclamation states. “It is a serious public health issue that affects all communities and citizens.”
Becky DeVries, a client services coordinator with Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, was unable to accept the proclamation Monday evening because she was responding to multiple client calls. The public is urged to understand the prevalence, warning signs and harmful effects of domestic violence.
“It is a serious public health issue that affects all communities and citizens. In North Dakota last year, 18 domestic violence and rape crisis centers served 5,417 unduplicated victims of domestic violence. At least 3,895 children were impacted by these events,” Chris DeVries stated.
Prevention of domestic violence is possible, according to the city of Wahpeton. Simple acts can make a difference, along with prevention education, increased awareness and ensuring justice for victims of violence.
“We can end domestic violence ‘Here & Now,’” Mayor Brett Lambrecht stated in the proclamation, referring to the North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services’ statewide campaign.
Because the Wahpeton City Council is not scheduled to meet again before Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mayor Lambrecht also issued a proclamation recognizing the upcoming Extra Mile Day. It was read by Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger.
“Wahpeton is a community which acknowledges that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively ‘go the extra mile’ in personal effort, volunteerism and service,” the proclamation stated.
The community, according to the proclamation, encourages its citizens to maximize their personal contribution to the community by giving of themselves wholeheartedly and with total effort, commitment and conviction to their individual ambitions, family, friends and community.
“Wahpeton is a community which chooses to shine a light on and celebrate individuals and organizations within its community who ‘go the extra mile’ in order to make a difference and lift up fellow members of their community,” Lambrecht stated in the proclamation. “I urge each individual in the community to take time on (Nov. 1, 2022) in his or her own life.”
Lambrecht also called on individuals to acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitments to make better their organizations, families, communities, countries and world.
Wahpeton 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue attended by conference call. Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward councilman, and Councilmen at large Kelly McNary and Cory Unruh were absent.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Wahpeton City Hall.
