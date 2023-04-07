Don denim for sexual violence survivors on April 26

Denim Day will occur Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Wear your favorite pair of jeans to participate in solidarity with victims of sexual assault. 

 Pixabay

Each April we wear jeans to work on the last Wednesday of the month in recognition of those who have experienced sexual violence. Denim Day aims to raise awareness by wearing non-professional attire on Wednesday, as opposed to the usual casual Fridays in many offices.

Raising awareness and educating folks is one of the best ways to prevent sexual violence, sexual harassment and exploitation, according to Someplace Safe.



Tags