Don denim for sexual violence survivors on April 26

Each April we wear jeans to work on the last Wednesday of the month in recognition of those who have experienced sexual violence. Denim Day aims to raise awareness by wearing non-professional attire on Wednesday, as opposed to the usual casual Fridays in many offices.
Raising awareness and educating folks is one of the best ways to prevent sexual violence, sexual harassment and exploitation, according to Someplace Safe.
“Sexual assault is traumatizing for victims and often difficult to discuss. There is often a degree of shame or blame towards victims. This can result in survivors staying silent, while perpetrators walk away,” Someplace Safe Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach said in an email. “By wearing jeans on April 26, we as a community can show solidarity and support for survivors.”
April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month, meaning organizations like Someplace Safe see this as an extension of the services they offer throughout west central Minnesota year round.
This origins of Denim Day came after a sexist ruling made by the Italian Supreme Court in 1998. In short, these Italian justices overturned a rape conviction, claiming that the woman was wearing tight jeans so she must’ve helped the attacker remove them. The next day women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans to work in solidarity, sparking a global phenomenon still acknowledged 25 years later.
Folks can participate this year by wearing jeans and sharing the message through social media with #denimday2023. Donations can also be made on Denim Day to Someplace Safe to help the organization provide critical programming and services for local victims and survivors of sexual violence.
“If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, please reach out to Someplace Safe for help at 218.643.3109. It can be the first step towards healing,” Zach said in an email.