Everywhere you look in Wahpeton, Jane Priebe said, you see Jim Oliver’s fingerprints. He was a fellow with a lot of great ideas and a great salesman.
Wahpeton’s economic development director from 2005-2017, Priebe is among the Twin Towns Area residents mourning Oliver. He died with family by his side at age 71 on Friday, April 29, in Fargo, North Dakota.
Oliver’s funeral services were scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, North Dakota, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, and dinner and fellowship at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S.
“He just knew the history of the town and he knew it so well,” Priebe said. “He knew the stories and backstories. He was kind of a walking encyclopedia when it came to Wahpeton.”
Jim and Donelyn Oliver raised three sons, Benjamin, Gabriel and Joseph. Ben and Joe Oliver shared reminisces of what their dad meant to both themselves and his longtime hometown.
“Everything we did growing up was about how to help somewhere around town,” said Joe Oliver, who remembers taking part in everything from Crazy Days to pancake feeds to Optimist Club fundraisers. “We were always tagging along with Dad when he was volunteering or spending time with something.”
Jim Oliver’s true excitement, Joe said, came from starting something new. Once he started a project, he would get eager for the next new adventure.
“When it comes to Dad’s innovation, Dad wasn’t just smart. He was intelligent, he was brilliant and he had ways to get people involved in the community,” Ben Oliver said. “I could list hundreds of things that Dad has had his fingers on that are still here today, including the catfish (Wahpper the World’s Largest Catfish, Kidder Recreation Area).”
Ben Oliver and Priebe recalled Jim Oliver’s hard work amid Dakota Avenue’s reconstruction in the early 2010s.
“He came up with the promotions to keep people in town to shop in town,” said Ben Oliver, who said naming all the committees Jim Oliver was a part of would be a day-long experience. “Was it part of his job? Yeah, but he did it because he loved it. He loved the city and wanted to make sure it was here.”
Ken Harty, group publisher of Fergus Falls Daily Journal, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Wick Communications, is also among Jim Oliver’s mourners.
“"Having known Jim for many years, one thing I can say that is abundantly clear is that he cared a lot about the community and his continued efforts to make it better have not gone unnoticed. He left his fingerprints on the community and he will be missed,” Harty said.
Oliver’s obituary includes the request that any charitable donations in his name be made to Chahinkapa Zoo. More information can be found by visiting https://www.chahinkapazoo.org/donate.
Zoo Director Kathy Diekman remembers Oliver as more than a colleague. He was an especially good friend, someone she respected and someone with a powerful presence.
“Whatever he did, it was always in what he felt was in the best interest of the zoo, the park or the community,” Diekman said. “So many things we see today at Chahinkapa Zoo started with his ideas. He had the mind and the energy to see these things through.”
Roger Jensen, currently a commissioner with the Wahpeton Park Board, remembered how he and Oliver formed a working relationship. Jensen worked on behalf of the now-disbanded Wahpeton Jaycees and Oliver worked on behalf of the Wahpeton Optimist Club. The two men were familiar with each other, but it was at the zoo that their paths permanently crossed.
“Bud Oliver, Jim’s father, and Jim wanted to add Grandpa’s Petting Zoo, and that kicked off the modern zoo. Before that, it was kind of like a deer park. It just stared growing, with us adding one exhibit after another,” Jensen said.
Retiring Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer remembers Bud and Jim as “the trendsetters,” people who worked on countless projects, repurposed anything (including silo pieces for a prairie dog habitat) and generally were not afraid of being creative.
“I worked a lot with Jim on Wahpper,” Beyer said. “Of course, when I say ‘worked a lot,’ I remember Jim being instrumental with raising the funds and getting this going. He was ‘Mr. Wahpeton’ for everything.”
Oliver spoke “fluent tourism,” Priebe said. Not only that, but he was eloquent when it came to what Wahpeton could be as a business and visitors destination. His biggest accomplishment, she said, was being involved in the development of northwest Wahpeton including Walmart.
“Jim Oliver was a frequent presence in Wahpeton City Hall, serving in many capacities in his roles as a business owner, land developer and business advocate. Jim’s vast experiences brought many perspectives to project developments throughout our city. His passion for small business, big projects and our community will be missed,” Wahpeton City Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
Oliver was among the “Four Horsemen” who introduced the Prairie Rose Carousel to Wahpeton. Others in the quartet were Lonnie Halverson, Dolores Berg and Jensen, who fondly remembers working alongside Oliver.
“He was fun. We had lots of noon lunches, with drawings on napkins. Whatever we came up with, Jim always wanted it bigger, better and faster. He pushed all of us. He always had the community in the forefront. That’s what we had in common and that’s why we worked so well together,” Jensen said.
Jim Oliver will always be one of her closest friends, Diekman said. She looks back with love at the times they spent together advocating for and promoting Wahpeton. He was even more genuine when it came to his family.
“The joy — the stories, the pride and love that he had for Donelyn and his sons — I could listen to him for hours, and did,” Diekman said. “His love for his family and community shone through everything he’s done.”
Ben and Joe Oliver learned much from Jim Oliver, the brothers said.
“Don’t ever be afraid to dream,” Ben Oliver said. “If you have a dream and a passion to get it done, you will.”
