Did you know that nearly one-third of annual charity giving occurs in December? It is the time of year that charities count on.
Scammers also count on success this time of year. They use the same techniques as trusted charities to reach you – in person, by mail, over the phone, online, by text, or by email.
The name of a fake charity may closely resemble the name of a real charity. The fake charity might ask you to wire money or give cash. This should be a red flag.
Scammers will put pressure on you to act quickly, before you have a chance to think through your decision or do any research. That’s another red flag.
You may also receive a thank-you for a donation you don’t recall making. Making you think you’ve already given to the cause is a common trick unscrupulous fundraisers use to lower your resistance.
Research charities before making a donation. It’s easy to do – check out charities at www.give.org or www.charitynavigator.org before giving any money.
The Federal Trade Commission suggests making an annual donation plan to list out the causes you will support and which reputable charities will receive your money.
If you are approached in person, ask for identification and details about the charity, including its full name and address, and how they will use the funds. If the person can’t furnish this information, close your door or walk away. If you have any doubt at all, tell them you will follow up on the organization’s website or by phone.
If you think you have fallen victim to a scam, call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 for guidance and support.
AARP North Dakota has volunteers trained to give small group presentations to help protect North Dakotans from fraud and scams. If an organization or service club in your community would like to host a scam presentation, contact us by phone at 866-554-5383 or by email at aarpnd@aarp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.