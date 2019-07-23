Editor's Note: This story has been updated to note that storage totes, with or without lids, are not accepted at the recycling facility.
Everybody should do their part when it comes to recycling to keep the planet clean and sustainable. It seems like a simple task, but there have been multiple instances of people not putting the right items in the blue recycling containers. People have been practicing “Wishful recycling” which is when they bring in items they think are recyclable not knowing they aren’t.
“Lately we have been finding ourselves filling our facility dumpster with non-recyclable items that are being put into the blue recycling containers around the county and into the cardboard dumpsters that are brought to us from some of our partners,” Director of Wilkin County’s Environmental Services & Emergency Management Breanna Koval said.
A recycling center shouldn’t have a dumpster, but Wilkin County’s is full of items that are turned in along with the recyclables.
“Over the years we have found everything from knives and cookware to bed frames, baby equipment, desk chairs, and lumber,” Koval said. “This week we received a load of cardboard that also contained steel siding, lawn chairs and carpet.”
The Wilkin County Recycling Center accepts items on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. They’re asking residents to be responsible and cognizant of the items they want to recycle. If they have any questions on whether or not something is accepted at the local facility, they can call the environmental office at 218-643-5815.
The recycling center is located at 505 8th St S, Breckenridge.
Items they accept include empty tin and aluminum cans, plastic bottles and jugs, glass of all colors, newspaper, magazines and catalogs, telephone books, office paper and cardboard. Storage totes with or without lids are not accepted.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota recycling programs annually collect approximately 2.5 million tons of material worth $690 million. It contributes to the state economy by adding 37,000 jobs in the industry, which add nearly $8.5 billion.
Items that could have been recycled but weren’t cost Minnesota more than $200 million to throw away when they could’ve brought in $285 million.
