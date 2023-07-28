Don't get left holding the bag, new Wahpeton homebuyer suggests

In a fast-paced housing market, buyers often have little time to look thoroughly at a house before purchasing. According to advice from a new homebuyer, buyers need a good realtor to advocate for them.
Some areas needing to be checked include the foundation, the “structure of the basement and roof,” Action Realtors Ltd. Realtor Cheri Formaneck said. “Basements are a big one to check, important in this area,” she added, in regards to the Twin Towns Area's topography and the flooding.
Pre-approval for a loan is also an important step that new homebuyers should have secured. Formaneck suggests that purchasing home warranties are an option too when looking at a home.
Recently, a woman and her daughter moved to Wahpeton from out of state and were left holding a bag they were not prepared to deal with. They had sunk their life savings into a house they were sure was going to be their beautiful, well-maintained home as advertised.
The two wished to remain anonymous but wanted to pass along tips and recommendations for future homebuyers.
When the two arrived in town with their belongings in moving trucks, she was shocked to find furniture and other items still in the house and the garage. Items that were not in the agreement she had signed.
When she stepped foot into her bathroom, the “bathroom floor went 'splat, splat,'” she said. “According to the plumber, the toilet had been leaking for years,” she added, noting that the plumber had visited the house when the previous owners lived there.
According to the woman, the disclosure she signed for the house was largely incomplete, with many items left blank.
When she had a flooring expert come into the house, the person shared that he had been in the house 10 years prior to replace flooring in the basement due to flooding. There was no mention of flooding in the disclosure.
“Disclosures are to the best of the seller’s knowledge,” Formaneck said, “they don’t really have a timeline.”
According to a local inspector, the website InterNACHI can serve as an additional resource, having details about buyer beware cases. Further information can be found by searching "Buyer Beware" in the forum section at forum.nachi.org.
One such case posed by a lawyer in New Jersey back in 2012 stated that expectations from the buyer may be higher than what the inspection report is designed to do. The lawyer also added that an inspection is a snapshot of the condition of the house on the particular day that they visit.
The two Wahpeton homebuyers shared that wiring in the ceiling fixtures was in bad condition. When an electrician came in, he found that parts of the wires were charred. The wires connected to the light switches crumbled when taken from the wall. According to him, the wiring could have caused a house fire.
Their advice to future homebuyers:
Demand explanations for damages or don’t buy
Demand radon testing
Only use vetted realtors with references you know
Do not use inspectors locally working with realtors
Get a home warranty for your protection.
Request a list of maintenance and repairs with receipts
View property multiple times and take video and pictures to review
Drive by during evenings and weekends to see activity level
One of the homebuyers has been unable to work due to her health. Her only option for repairs was to take a lien on her home, so she is urging people to ask questions and be thorough before making the big purchase.
According to InterNACHI, a home inspector will generally check the condition of the structure, the heating and air conditioning systems (if temperature allows), hot water, plumbing, electrical and appliances. They are mostly limited by what is visible, but some may check crawl spaces, go onto the roof and check the house for termites or damage from termite infestation.
With a laundry list of things to look for, it is important to find a team to help with the process, and perhaps better to build relationships with realtors, inspectors and repair experts.