In a fast-paced housing market, buyers often have little time to look thoroughly at a house before purchasing. According to advice from a new homebuyer, buyers need a good realtor to advocate for them.

Some areas needing to be checked include the foundation, the “structure of the basement and roof,” Action Realtors Ltd. Realtor Cheri Formaneck said. “Basements are a big one to check, important in this area,” she added, in regards to the Twin Towns Area's topography and the flooding.

Don't get left holding the bag, new Wahpeton homebuyer suggests
Cracked pipe in wall that caused a leak in the basement. 
Cracked pipe that caused a leak in the basement. 
A long-time toilet leak caused bathroom flooding. 
Black mold had grown in the windowsill. 
Charred wires from a ceiling light fixture at a Wahpeton residence. The homeowner is advising potential new owners to take a 'buyer beware' approach.
Charred remains and wiring from ceiling light fixture. 


