Dooley talks DAPL, ND’s all-GOP industrial commission

Editor’s Note: North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner candidate Fintan Dooley, Democratic-Nonpartisan League, recently visited Daily News. Dooley, whose visit was not solicited by Daily News, came by to share his views with Richland County reporter Frank Stanko. In the interest of impartiality, we offer the same opportunity to incumbent North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a Republican, and any other candidates in that particular race.
“The DAPL (Dakota Access Pipeline) is necessary,” Fintan Dooley said Tuesday, April 5 in Wahpeton. “The DAPL’s engineering is a bit of a secret, but it’s probably quite good. The drilling under the (Missouri) River was not right. Pipelines leak all the time.”
Dooley, a Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate for North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, visited Daily News to share his platform. He faces incumbent Doug Goehring, R-N.D., for a four-year term in office and in the meanwhile, Dooley weighed in on what could have been done to improve DAPL.
The pipeline should have been built above the river and the pipe slung under the bridge, which Dooley said was also the position of North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms. In that situation, any dripping oil would be exposed to oxygen and water.
“The oil is not the problem. It’s having water and oxygen, so you can better remediate (any problem). But to bury it under the river — it will leak. That’s the way they all do. It will take generations to come up,” Dooley said.
Regarding the supposed “theft of the value of the transit” in how DAPL currently exists, Dooley said there is no reason that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe should not be paid a portion of the $6-$10 per barrel of oil savings thanks to the pipeline existing.
“That surface has been taken from them without compensation, and that was a result of the war on the Greasy Grass (in 1876). That was taken from them because they wouldn’t kneel to the demand to sign or starve. That’s the story of Sitting Bull,” Dooley said.
Even now, Dooley said, tribe members are able to be beneficiaries in lawsuits against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the unsettled claim and against DAPL. Opportunities exist while the tribal government is “fraught with confusion and egotism and money, desire (to fill) their own pocket.”
“My proposition is that any one of those members of that tribe has the right to sue and hail the trustee into court,” Dooley said. “Upon victory, the money should be managed as all class action (settlements are). You actually have a numerical calculation and you have a honest disbursement and that’s what should be done.”
Earlier in his visit, Dooley said he recognizes what the oil industry has done to bless and burden North Dakota. He described increasingly obsolete and leaking wells throughout the state’s oil patch.
“The industrial commission that considers these issues usually has the cake baked before they come to the meeting,” Dooley said. Roger Johnson, who was the last Democrat to have the (agriculture commissioner) post and talked recently. He said, ‘If you have one voice, one question, then the plan that is problematic, or that you deserve to hear about whether it’s okay, will get discussed. But if you don’t have a single person to question it, it’s like the deck is stacked.”
North Dakota’s Industrial Commission, scheduled to next meet Wednesday, April 20 in Bismarck, currently consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, all R-N.D.
“We know who’s going to get the cards. ‘We invite all of you to join the game.’ But you, sir (of the unanimous party), know you’re going to win and I know you’re going to win and we don’t need to talk about it. Except we do,” Dooley said.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of local, state and national elections. North Dakota’s primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
