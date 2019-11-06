Doors locked at Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Wahpeton has been closed since at least Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The restaurant, located at 1626 Commerce St., has no signs indicating the reason for the closure as of Wednesday, Nov. 6. Would-be customers were still driving up only to be told of the situation.
Charles Anderson, Anderson Franchise Investments, was unavailable for comment. Anderson said he is the Wahpeton restaurant’s owner in several e-mails to Daily News earlier in 2019.
Officials with Dairy Queen are aware of the Wahpeton restaurant’s closure, Valley News Live reported.
“They say they’re working with the ownership group to plan the reopening of this location to ensure the brand continues its long term presence in the Wahpeton community,” the news outlet continued.
A corporate representative said the Wahpeton Dairy Queen, plus two other recently closed restaurants in Pelican Rapids and Bloomington, Minnesota, were all run by the same company.
Anderson Franchise Investments also ran a recently closed Marco’s Pizza and Wingstop restaurant in Fargo, Valley News Live reported.
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Breckenridge, Minnesota, remains open, an employee confirmed Wednesday.
Several questions still need to be answered about the Wahpeton Dairy Queen. What caused the closure? Were employees notified in advance? Why has there not been notification of the closure on the property?
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
