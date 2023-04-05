Doubly special Good Friday birthday for 100-year-old woman

Teresa Sticka, center, turns 100 Friday, April 7. A resident of the Leach Home in Wahpeton, she is joined by her sister, Sister Margaret Mary, 86. Sister Margaret Mary is one of the Carmel of Mary Monastery's cloistered nuns. The monastery was established at the current Leach Home site.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Friday, April 7 is doubly special for Teresa Sticka, who lives at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.

Teresa turns 100 on Friday, an event which coincides with Good Friday for Christians worldwide. Teresa is the sister of Sister Margaret Mary, 86, one of the Carmel of Mary Monastery’s cloistered nuns. The Catholic monastery, currently located outside of Wahpeton, was established at the current Leach Home site.

Doubly special Good Friday birthday for 100-year-old woman

Teresa Sticka's life has included raising her youngest siblings and spending a half-century in Los Angeles. She moved to the Leach Home in September 2022.
Doubly special Good Friday birthday for 100-year-old woman

Sister Margaret Mary, Teresa Sticka and Carmel of Mary Monastery Prioress Mother Madonna. While the Carmel of Mary nuns are cloistered, they are not closed off from their community.
Doubly special Good Friday birthday for 100-year-old woman
Buy Now

Mother Madonna said she is 'totally in awe' of Teresa Sticka. 'She is single and she's been a single, happy woman all of her life. To find joy in that, in doing what you really want, is something that I find amazing,' Mother Madonna said.


Tags