Doubly special Good Friday birthday for 100-year-old woman

Friday, April 7 is doubly special for Teresa Sticka, who lives at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Teresa turns 100 on Friday, an event which coincides with Good Friday for Christians worldwide. Teresa is the sister of Sister Margaret Mary, 86, one of the Carmel of Mary Monastery’s cloistered nuns. The Catholic monastery, currently located outside of Wahpeton, was established at the current Leach Home site.
“It is marvelous and wonderful. I cannot believe it,” Sister Margaret Mary said about Teresa’s milestone birthday.
Teresa, her 95-year-old brother Ignatius and Sister Margaret Mary are the three surviving members of a family which included 11 children. The family’s roots are in the southwest town of New England, North Dakota.
“I just think of all of our relatives in Heaven,” Sister Margaret Mary said. “They’ll be close to us.”
Preparing for her birthday, Teresa was in good spirits, sharing friendly conversation with Sister Margaret Mary, Carmel of Mary Prioress Mother Madonna and Daily News.
“After that, I’m going to start all over,” Teresa said.
Teresa said she did not expect to live as long as she has, but attributes it to her good health and good faith.
“We had six girls and five boys,” Teresa said. “I was right in the middle.”
Two of the 11 children took their religious vows. In addition to Sister Margaret Mary, there was the now-deceased Sister Pauline.
“She was a Maryknoll missionary in China and Taiwan,” Sister Margaret Mary said.
“Sister Margaret Mary is the opposite. She is a cloistered Carmelite nun,” Mother Madonna said.
While the sisters of Carmel of Mary are cloistered, they are not closed off. Mother Madonna reminds the Twin Towns Area that she and the nuns are able to receive anyone’s prayer intentions. The monastery can also be reached at carmelofmary.org, carmelofmary@gmail.com and on Facebook.
“It was beautiful, the way we supported each other,” Sister Margaret Mary said about her bond with Sister Pauline. “We reach out to the missions with prayer. She was there, and she depended on prayer, and I’m here.”
The bond between sisters continues between Sister Margaret Mary and Teresa. It is a strong bond, a “beyond” bond, Mother Madonna said.
“Teresa helped raise the family,” Sister Margaret Mary said.
“She’s my baby sister,” Teresa said.
In her infancy and youth, Sister Margaret Mary was known as Tillie. She received nurturing and care from Teresa. When her mother died, Teresa had completed two years of high school. She ultimately left school to raise her youngest siblings.
“We lived together until I entered the Carmel community,” said Sister Margaret Mary, who began her vocation at age 18.
“They spent a lot of time together before Tillie entered the monastery for life,” Mother Madonna said. “Teresa faithfully wrote to her even after Teresa moved from North Dakota to Los Angeles, California.”
Following her time in North Dakota, including the city of Bismarck, Teresa also lived in Oregon. Her longtime life in Los Angeles — at least a half-century — concluded in September 2022, when Teresa moved to the Leach Home.
Daily life at the Leach Home is a joy for Teresa. She enjoys getting to know the staff and her fellow residents.
“The women here, the ladies who help you and the nurses, are very good to you,” Mother Madonna said.
“It’s a very nice place to live,” Teresa said.
Her nearly 70 years as a cloistered nun have been fulfilling for Sister Margaret Mary.
“I just treasure my vocation,” she said. “There’s no other way I could live. I’ve been happy all my life. It’s just wonderful. God’s grace has been with me all the way through.”
Mother Madonna is so proud to know Teresa, someone she had initially only heard about from Sister Margaret Mary. Teresa and Mother Madonna first met when the prioress helped with Teresa’s move from Los Angeles.
“To have the opportunity to meet her, to know her and to be able to celebrate her 100th birthday, I find that just thrilling. I’m totally in awe of Teresa Sticka. She is single and she’s been a single, happy woman all of her life. To find that joy in that, in doing what you really want, is something that I find amazing,” Mother Madonna said.
Teresa said she does not have special plans for Friday.
“She is sharp as a whistle. You are sharp as a whistle, with a good memory,” Sister Margaret Mary said, turning to Teresa.
Sibling rivalry simply does not exist for Teresa and Sister Margaret Mary, who enjoyed a joke together.
“She’s no longer a baby,” Teresa said.
“I’m 86, but I’ll never catch up to you,” Sister Margaret Mary said.