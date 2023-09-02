The first ever Dough 4 Joe run originated with humble beginnings.
In 2005, Ryan Johnson’s step brother Joe Sampson had suffered from cancerous spinal and brain tumors for which his parents often missed work to take him on trips to and from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The idea to have a motorcycle run to raise money to help Ryan’s parents make the trips came from there.
It was a modest affair. Ryan and others, before the age of social media, put up posters in bars and gas stations. Word of mouth was the only way to spread the news. Ryan estimates somewhere between 25 and 50 people attended it in Elizabeth, Minnesota.
Joe lost his battle with cancer in 2008 at 26 years old, but Dough 4 Joe lives on to help others battling illnesses. The name remains because, “There will always be another Joe,” in need.
Fastforwarding to 2023, Dough 4 Joe’s motto “Where friends of friends become family” fits to a tee. The event has grown exponentially over the past 18 years. This year, nine recipients benefitted from the Dough 4 Joe fundraiser, and the event raised more than $81,000 in three days. Those who can’t afford to donate can always help by volunteering. Recipients can come from all over the region.
“Your free-will donation gets you a t-shirt, camping and live music all three nights,” Johnson said.
At 6 p.m. on the Saturday of the event, a ceremony ensues where the fundraiser’s recipients go on stage and talk for a few minutes about what they’re going through.
“It’s a very touching moment,” Johnson said. “Not a dry eye in the house.”
Johnson said what he thinks makes the event so special is its overwhelming sense of belonging among everyone who donates and attends.
“Everyone's welcome, and we want to make everyone feel welcome,” Johnson said. “We're very appreciative of everybody that helps and supports Dough 4 Joe.”