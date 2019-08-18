Daily News recently ran a promotion in conjunction with the launch of our app. All newspapers across our company have been rolling out their mobile apps over the last few months and running special promotions.
We asked people to download our app and show us on their smartphones or they could send us a screenshot of it to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Names were chosen at random this week and the winners were announced in a Facebook live video on our Facebook page.
The winner of the iPad was Jordyn Kahler. Becky DeVries won a $100 gift card from Econo Foods, and Sarah Boe won a $100 gas card from FUOSV.
We also drew names for a one-year digital subscription to Daily News. Those winners were Shannon Wendorff, Jada Bladow and Nikki Vig.
We thank everyone who downloaded our app and took part in our drawing, and want to encourage others to take advantage of our app.
You probably already have apps on your smartphone for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. You may have apps that track the weather, mapping apps and some that are games.
You can now download the Daily News app for free from Google Play Store or the APP Store for Apple to any smartphone or tablet. You can also text “dailynewsapp” to 555-888 to download the app, or visit www.wahpetondailynews.com/newsapp/.
Why do you need it? The app will send you alerts about top stories or important things going on in our community. It’s also a way you can prioritize the local news that’s important to you. You can read it, share it or save to read later. If you’re not a subscriber, you’re limited to five complimentary articles every 30-day cycle from when you first visited the site.
A digital subscription to Daily News gives you unlimited access to our online content. If you have a print subscription, you automatically have a digital subscription, it doesn’t cost extra. If you don’t want a digital subscription, you can buy just the annual digital access for $1.29 per week for the first year. You can also auto renew, so no hassling with being billed. There is no commitment and you can cancel anytime.
More information about subscribing and setting up your digital access can be found here, https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/site/forms/subscription_services/.
