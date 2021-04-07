Downtown Alive! debuting in May

“Downtown Alive!”, Wahpeton’s latest community-wide event, is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, May 15.
Barring any changes, Downtown Alive! is expected to be held on the 400 and 500 blocks of Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton. Both sides of the busy blocks will host multiple guests and activities, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
“It’s about promoting healthy lifestyles among the community,” DeVries told the Wahpeton City Council. “We’re holding it downtown to bring people downtown. That’s what we like to do.”
While a final total of sponsors is not yet available, DeVries said they will be active during Downtown Alive! Demonstrations will be held at Heritage Square Plaza.
“I also have some vendors lined up and I’m hoping to get a few more, people interested in promoting a healthy lifestyle,” DeVries said.
Community involvement and local government groups like the Richland County Health Department, the Project YES Coalition and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation have been approached, DeVries told the Wahpeton council. It’s not too late to get involved. Interested parties can call DeVries at 701-642-8448.
“We’ll have games set up for families and we’re looking to have a pet parade. We want to help bring in some additional family fun,” DeVries said.
Pet parade participants are required to have their special animals on a leash. Whether you’re on two legs or four, Downtown Alive! is promised to have plenty of sights worth seeing.
“There’s going to be a walking path around the activities,” DeVries said. “Bring a friend and take a walk around downtown Wahpeton. I think this is going to be a very good event.”
Downtown Alive! is one of several outdoors events planned in the Red River Valley during the spring and summer. Streets Alive! is traditionally held in Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, later in the season.
“(Wahpeton’s event) was suggested to me by a former council member who saw something on a much bigger scale in Fargo. I think we’ll be able to grow our event in the future,” DeVries said.
The Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival is scheduled for Thursday, July 29-Friday, July 30. Established in 2020 by the late Dr. Dave Engstrom, the festival entered audiences on a wide scale. Nine bands played 11 total concerts at seven locations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Anything that brings people to town is a good thing,” Engstrom said.
The 2021 festival is being held earlier than usual for a crucial reason, DeVries said.
“We learned that WE Fest is returning this year (from Thursday, Aug. 5-Saturday, Aug. 7), so rather than having the two events bump up together, we decided to move ours,” he explained.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of local events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.