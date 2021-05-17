Downtown Alive debuts in Wahpeton

The nice thing about Downtown Alive, Chris DeVries said, is that it combined a variety of vendors with education about fun and healthy lifestyles.
DeVries, Wahpeton’s community development director, served as an unofficial emcee of the first annual Downtown Alive. Taking place Saturday, May 15 in the heart of Wahpeton, Downtown Alive is poised to grow over the coming years.
“It’s been a pretty good year. We had a few entries in the pet parade. To be honest, I thought there’d be a little bit more, but at least people came out. A lot of people like to see the pets,” DeVries said.
While DeVries introduced Downtown Alive’s participants and visitors, his family was among the people enjoying the event.
“He likes to meet new people,” Becky DeVries said about Teddy, the family dog.
Lisa Hill, Pinewood Kennels in Breckenridge, Minnesota, also made Downtown Alive a family affair.
While Lisa walked Chandler, a Sphynx cat, her nephew Luke LaCoe walked Kira, a husky dog. The trio was completed by Tanessa Tollefson, 5 1/2, who walked Fiona the pug dog.
“She comes over and plays with the animals. She wanted to come along,” Ellen Horn said about her neighbor, Harmony Hubrig, 5 1/2, who walked Horn’s dog, Chloe.
Downtown Alive’s four-legged friends weren’t limited to furry animals.
Carter Angulski, 11, displayed a bearded dragon. Angulski’s “tiny dinosaur,” which he’s had for four years, impressed Brynleigh Clift, 3.
“It’s so spiky,” Clift said.
When Clift wasn’t checking out the bearded dragon and a bunny, she and her family viewed Angulski’s homemade fishing lures and backscratchers. Jessica Kostuck, Angulski’s mother, shared information about the upcoming Twin Town Gardeners Market season.
“We’ll be back beginning Thursday, July 15 in the St. John’s parking lot, downtown Wahpeton,” Kostuck said.
Downtown Alive! is one of several community-wide events for the summer of 2021. They include:
• Music in the Park, returning to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in summer beginning with Kroshus & Krew on Wednesday, June 2
• Blue Goose Days, with activities including the 15th Annual Kinship Amazing Race and the Blue Goose Day parade, both once again live and in person, and part of a full schedule planned for the weekend of Friday, June 4
• the Relay for Life Community Event, planned for Wednesday, June 9 (individual activities subject to team preference); the annual American Cancer Society fundraiser will allow teams to safely walk while still respecting best practices against COVID-19
• the Twin Towns Gardeners Market, returning each Thursday in summer from 4-7 p.m. beginning Thursday, July 15
• the Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest, to be held Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18
• the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival, to be held Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30
Author Katherine “Kat Socks” Pendergast, known for the “Pickles the Dog” series, was the Red Door Art Gallery’s guest during Downtown Alive. Socks continues to grow creatively, with new books including “Babies of the Badlands” for young learners and “In Loving Memory,” designed as a way to help youth learn about cremation funerals and start the grieving process.
“We’re showing them what they might see at a funeral,” Socks said.
“The other part is the grieving process, where they can do mourning and grieving activities, whether individually or together.”
Heidi Loll, a Food Nutrition Program Extension agent for Richland County, North Dakota, had niece Silje Thornton to help with a booth on nutrition.
“It’s been going really well,” Loll said. “There’s been a lot of people learning about better nutrition, rethinking their drinks and how to avoid extra sugars in their drinks.”
Downtown Alive was sponsored by Next Level Performance, Birchem Therapeutic, Snap Fitness, Sanford Health, Essentia Health and Anytime Fitness.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of summer events in the Twin Towns Area.
