Downtown Alive to be held next Saturday in Wahpeton

There is nothing better on a summer night than seeing people use Wahpeton’s shared-use paths, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Fun activities, whether exercise, leisurely walking, eating nutritiously, taking in local sights or more, will be promoted at the first Downtown Alive festival. The event will last from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in downtown Wahpeton.
“Bring a friend and get your steps in walking the heart of the city,” DeVries said. “We’ll have music and vendors. You can show off your furry friend in the 10 a.m. Pet Parade.”
Four businesses and organizations will offer demonstrations at Heritage Square Plaza, 500 Dakota Ave. They are:
• 9 a.m. — Next Level Performance
• 9:30 a.m. — Richland County Extension
• 10:30 a.m. — Snap Fitness
• 11 a.m. — Birchem Therapeutic
While they aren’t scheduled to give demonstrations, supporters of local groups like including the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation are also expected to be on hand with information and promotions for the summer season.
The Red Door Art Gallery, located in the Heritage Square complex, will host author Kat Socks from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on May 15. Socks created the “Pickles the Dog” book series.
DeVries is optimistic there will be something for everyone with Downtown Alive’s activities including family games and the pet parade, music, giveaways and vendors.
“We’re having it downtown to bring people downtown,” he said. “Anything we can do to keep people active, happy and healthy is good.”
Downtown Alive is just one weekend event in the Twin Towns Area. The Henrik Ibsen Lodge of the Sons of Norway will celebrate Sons of Norway’s 125th anniversary from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, DeVries said. The event will take place at the Optimist Shelter, Chahinkapa Park.
“Come and celebrate the Scandinavian heritage of our community with samplings of Norwegian cuisine, history, displays and plenty of camaraderie,” a flyer states. “Please follow COVID-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing.”
Look to Daily News for more information about the local celebration of Sons of Norway’s quasquicentennial. Please note that the flyer states the Sons of Norway event would take place at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. A church employee confirmed that the Optimist Shelter is the correct location.
Downtown Alive is sponsored by Next Level Performance, Birchem Therapeutic, Snap Fitness, Sanford Health, Essentia Health and Anytime Fitness.
