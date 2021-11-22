Downtown lights up as tree ceremony approaches

Travis Tischer, owner and manager of Dakota Designs in Wahpeton, has spent several days wrapping branches of Dakota Avenue trees and checking the lights. This year, a majority of downtown trees at intersections will receive lights.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Many of Dakota Avenue’s trees are sporting a new look for the Christmas season. They’re wrapped with lights that will illuminate the downtown thoroughfare during the holidays.

Travis Tischer, owner and manager of Dakota Designs in Wahpeton, has spent several days wrapping the branches and checking the lights. He explained some of this year’s changes to Daily News.

“This year, we’re wrapping a majority of the trees at every intersection along Dakota,” Tischer said. “Previously, we just wrapped trees at Fourth through Sixth Streets.”

Tischer’s handiwork is just one of several holiday lighting displays that will debut before Thanksgiving.

The Wahpeton Christmas tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Daily News previously reported. Prior to the actual lighting at 6 p.m., visitors can see the record 45 artificial tannenbaums on display at Heritage Square. They’re part of the fourth annual Festival of Trees, on display before being given to local families and senior citizens who otherwise would not have a tree for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is made possible through a partnership of Richland-Wilkin Kinship, the RSR Human Services Zone and countless local businesses, organizations and families.

Following Wahpeton’s downtown tree lighting, the free Holiday Lane lights and decorations attraction opens in Chahinkapa Park. Holiday Lane is located off of Second Street North and can be viewed nightly through December 31, Daily News previously reported.

Tuesday’s festivities come two days before Thanksgiving, which experts say can be celebrated safely. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) encourages precautions against food-borne illness.

Each year, 48 million people in the United States get sick from a foodborne illness, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Food safety is important, especially when preparing and serving large quantities of food for holiday gatherings, potlucks and other events,” said Laura Cronquist, epidemiologist with the NDDoH. “While foodborne illness can happen to anyone. People at highest risk for severe illness include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older and those with long-term health conditions.”

There are ways to prevent exposure to bacteria, viruses, parasites and toxins. They include practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding preparing food for others if you are currently or have recently been sick and knowing how to safely prepare a meal.

“Thaw the turkey in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water (change the water every 30 minutes), or in the microwave,” NDDoH stated. “Keep raw poultry and meat separate from other foods. Never place cooked food on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs. Cook food thoroughly.”

Whether you’re seeing the outdoor lights or making a holiday meal, Daily News wishes you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

