Downtown property owners now responsible for sidewalk snow removal

Dakota Avenue property owners can expect a letter from the city of Wahpeton by Friday, March 13. It says that moving forward, owners are responsible for the removal of snow from their sidewalks.
The decision to send a letter came after a Tuesday, March 10 meeting of the Public Works and Safety Committee. The committee discussed safety, convenience and communication regarding the current sidewalk snow removal policy.
“We have been sweeping the snow off the sidewalks whenever it snowed,” Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said Wednesday. “The existing policy says we will only clear the sidewalks when we plow Dakota Avenue. We were providing a service above and beyond what the policy said.”
Miranowski presented four alternatives to amend the policy, including the option of no change.
“After discussion, it was felt that the policy had not been tested with the policy’s stated intent to warrant a written change,” said Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn, the committee’s chair. “Those in attendance agreed that before approving a formal language change, a trial run of the policy as stated would be used a test case.”
What this means is that the Dakota Avenue sidewalks will be only be swept in conjunction with the overnight cleaning of Dakota Avenue.
“It was expressed that there is not enough evidence that the policy needed to be changed and we’re willing to postpone a decision to gather objective evidence during the next snowfall and review the results when it becomes available,” Bohn said.
Discussion of the sidewalk situation lasted approximately 20 minutes.
“I offered the different options that I came up with,” Miranowski said. “There was a lot of discussion about it. The mayor offered his observations. There was more discussion. I offered what we were doing and why we were doing it.”
The city crews’ present sidewalk snow clearing policy has been going on since 2010. It came following Dakota Avenue’s reconstruction, Miranowski said. The public works committee directed the crews to follow the policy as written.
“Any snow received after the overnight cleaning would be the responsibility of the property owners,” Bohn said. “Those with empty or neglected storefronts or sidewalks after 24 hours of the snowfall, will be cleaned by a contractor of the city’s choosing and the incurred cost would be assessed back to the property.”
The policy is similar to Wahpeton’s existing policy on lawns and grass mowing, Bohn said. Both she and Miranowski said the letter to property owners would be mailed Wednesday.
“It states that upon receipt of letter, business owners are responsible for their sidewalks,” Miranowski said.
The Twin Towns Area is forecast to experience a chance of snow showers late Sunday, March 15 through Monday, March 16.
“If the snowfall has been considerable and starts to accumulate in the parking lanes between Dakota Avenue cleanings, the city may choose to do a subsequent pass to relieve the snow accumulation between full cleanings of Dakota Avenue,” Bohn said.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale was unavailable for comment.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 16 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
