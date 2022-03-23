DREAMS Auction continues to have big impact for NDSCS youth

Celebrating its 27th anniversary, North Dakota State College of Science’s DREAMS Auction continues to explore and refine new ways of increasing access and entertainment for guests.
Although tickets are sold out for the Friday, April 8 festivities at the Wahpeton Event Center, supporters are welcome to participate in the online auction. Online bidding is becoming a popular way to participate.
“We invite people to get together,” said Kim Nelson, executive director of NDSCS’ Alumni Foundation. “If you’re not able to attend in person, why not meet with your friends and support your local establishments? You can meet for dinner locally or meet up at home. You can even support DREAMS while traveling.”
Online DREAMS Auction bidding opens at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 7 and will close at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 for silent auction items, followed by 9:30 p.m. for premiere auction items.
“When it’s time to register, you’ll be able to do so online. There’s no charge for online bidding. You’ll register and receive a link on your phone. You can also bid online, too,” Nelson said.
Guests unable to attend the DREAMS Auction in Wahpeton should also know that proxy bidding on live auction items is welcome. Contact the alumni foundation at 701-671-2247 for more information.
Photos and descriptions of online DREAMS Auction items continue to be uploaded at ndscsalumni.com. Current items include:
• a puppy camping set, with fold and go pet cot, decorative throw, set of six toy balls and more, courtesy of Bell Wealth Management
• a Kate Spade handbag, courtesy of a “Wildcat” who graduated in 1984
• four bottles of wine from the local Dakota Vines and 4e vineyards and wineries, part of a pampered chef tote courtesy of Jody Ost
• an outdoor accessories package, with golf bag, golf balls, attire and more, courtesy of Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton
• lake-themed decorative items, including throw pillows, signs and a hand towel courtesy of Breckenridge Drug, Breckenridge, Minnesota
• “Vanishing Country Church” scrap wood art, courtesy of Arlen Booth
• an inflatable paddle board, courtesy of ComDel Innovation
• a charbroil grill, courtesy of Farmers Union of the Southern Valley
• krumkake, courtesy of 2021 NDSCS Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall Ardeith Richter
“We want to share a big thank you with all of our donors,” Nelson said. “We could not do this — this auction would not work or do as well as it does without the philanthropy from our communities. I say that over and over, every year, but every year, the excitement is back.”
Back in 1995, the DREAMS Auction was established for “Directing Resources to Educate and Mentor Students.” Event co-chairs were Director Woody Caspers, was Myron Koppang, NDSCS’ then-vice president of business affairs at the time, and Jim Sturdevant, a member of the Alumni Foundation board. Nelson also singled out Caspers’ wife, Connie, for her role in establishing the auction.
The DREAMS Auction has endured with the help of committed sponsors — a total of 24 businesses are taking part this year — and no shortage of supporters.
“There’s a connection and we appreciate the connection with NDSCS. They know it’s helping our students and the future of our students. Our purpose at the foundation is to make sure that we can find ways to raise funds to make sure our students can continue education at an affordable price,” Nelson said.
NDSCS found that holding the 2021 DREAMS Auction at the Wahpeton Event Center worked especially well and is glad to return there.
“Do we get to have 800 people? No, but we still have 400 people in attendance and you still get to participate and have fun online. You still can help,” Nelson said.
Alumni and NDSCS friends say they enjoy being able to take part in the DREAMS Auction wherever they are, Nelson said. The college is proud of how the changes allow for a bigger, sustainable impact that will keep supporting students.
“We’ve continued a tradition that brings such strong, intimate connections with our alumni, friends, community and students,” Nelson said.
