DREAMS Auction online only this year

The DREAMS Auction, an annual fundraiser for North Dakota State College of Science, isn’t taking 2020 off.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the DREAMS Auction will be online only for its silver celebration. Bidding will be extended, lasting from 12 p.m. Thursday, April 2 through 9 p.m. Friday, April 3.
“There’s no cost to join the bidding online,” NDSCS Alumni Foundation Executive Director Kim Nelson said. “We want people to have fun and still enjoy the event in light of our difficult time in the country.”
Guests and interested bidders can visit www.ndscsalumni.com/dreams to register for the auction. Complete details and information, including the full DREAMS Auction catalog and how to receive won items, will be available at the website beginning Monday, March 23.
“All gifts will be available through online bidding, even what would have been life auction gifts. You can bid from your phone, iPad or computer,” Nelson said.
While bidding with mobile devices has become a common part of the DREAMS Auction experience, the 2020 ceremony is unique because it will be an online bidding-only experience.
“It’s a rather exciting way of bidding,” Nelson said. “It’s something the younger generations are sure to like and can assist the older generations with.”
Auction organizers are stressing the event’s mass appeal.
“It is open to everyone from wherever you are. Even if you didn’t plan to attend, you can now bid,” Nelson said.
Participants are encouraged to invite their families, friends, all alumni and any additional friends of NDSCS.
“If you’ve got family in Bismarck who thought coming to Wahpeton was too far away — they can bid online,” Nelson said. “We want to keep this fun. It’s still our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s still very important for us to have this.”
Money raised from the DREAMS Auction will held NDSCS continue to form and sustain scholarships.
“Our ‘Fund a DREAM’ program this year is designated to the culinary arts program. We’re starting the Mary Uhren Endowment Scholarship. Our goal this year is to reach $10,000,” Nelson said.
While it is true that the 25th Annual DREAMS Auction is having to be modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still much to celebrate.
“The reaction to these changes has been extremely positive,” Nelson said. “People have been willing to donate their table funds back to us and to the culinary program. They are looking forward to the opportunity to still bid and support the NDSCS Alumni Foundation.”
Nelson is especially thankful for the people who have donated gifts to this year’s auction.
“We are so blessed with a wonderful community, which gives so unselfishly,” she said.
Updates are also available at NDSCS Alumni’s Facebook page.
“The Alumni Foundation staff and board are asking you to take part in this new adventure and have fun,” Nelson said. “We appreciate all the support.”
