DREAMS Auction to be held in-person, virtually

Flexibility is the name of the game for the 26th Annual DREAMS Auction. A fundraiser for North Dakota State College of Science’s Alumni Foundation, the DREAMS Auction will be held both in-person and virtually Friday, April 9 in Wahpeton.
Tables for in-person attendance at the Wahpeton Event Center are already sold out, Alumni Foundation Executive Director Kim Nelson said. However, it’s still possible to enjoy the auction online.
“If you want to participate and become an online bidder, you can register through our website, ndscsalumni.com,” Nelson said. “That’s also where you’ll be able to do your bidding for our silent auction items. Once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a link that will allow you to be able to view the items and participate on April 9.”
While silent auction items may be bid on by both in-person guests and online bidders, items in the live auction may only be bid on by in-person guests, who may bid for themselves or as someone’s proxy.
“There’s something for everyone in every price range,” Alumni Relations Coordinator Stephanie Curtis said about this year’s items.
DREAMS Auction items include the ever-popular seafood boil dining event to fishing experiences. Bidders can try their luck for VIP service at WE Fest or a five-course meal for eight at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton. Anyone who likes to entertain at home may be interested in the Traeger grills to homemade canned goods.
“The funds that we raise are used to help us provide scholarships, fund programs, host alumni events and support the mission of the college,” Nelson said.
“We’re able to create connections,” Vice President of Student Affairs Jane Vangsness Frisch said. “It’s connections for our students, our alumni and our friends of the institution.”
DREAMS organizers including Nelson, Curtis and Denise Miller are already proud of the support for this year’s event.
“We are so grateful for our community and the people who have been involved in donating the gifts. Without the gifts, the fundraiser wouldn’t be as successful as it is,” Nelson said.
Additional information about the DREAMS Auction, including a preview of auction items, is available at ndscsalumni.com/dreams. The full auction catalog will be online beginning Friday, March 26 and NDSCS’ Facebook and Instagram pages will include special previews. Online bidding is currently scheduled to begin Friday, April 9 and conclude at 9:30 p.m. that evening. For extra assistance and bidding information, call 701-671-2247.
“We’re encouraging people to bid online,” Nelson said. “If you can’t be at the auction in person, you could maybe have some fun with it. You could have a small gathering at home, with all your guests online and bidding together.”
Look to Daily News for coverage of the 2021 DREAMS Auction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.