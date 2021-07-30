Drive-by Donation Drop to benefit Back to School One Stop Shop

Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, wants youth in Richland and Wilkin counties to be ready for a new school year.
Fundraising for the next Back to School One Stop Shop is ongoing. This year’s shop will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Wahpeton High School. A Drive-by Donation Drop will take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at 208 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
“We will be in the parking lot of the former Action Realty office, kitty corner from the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market,” Three Rivers Director Susan Rittenour said. “You can donate without even having to get out of your car. It’s convenient and safe.”
The Back to School One Stop Shop is a necessary tradition, Rittenour said. Three Rivers Crisis Center is taking on a project previously managed by the local United Way, which has been succeeded by the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
“We decided as a crisis center that the shop was still needed in our community and we offered to take it over. We’re grateful to any community members who can contribute,” Rittenour said.
Three Rivers is hoping to raise enough money to fill 600 backpacks for students in grades K-12 in both Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
“In previous years, the amount of students in need has always been right at 600 youth. We want to make sure there’s enough supplies for everybody,” Rittenour said.
Monetary donations can be made at the Drive-by Donation Drop or by visiting:
• “Fundraisers” at Three Rivers’ Facebook page
• Three Rivers Crisis Center at 509 Dakota Ave., Suite B, Wahpeton; call 701-642-2115 for more information
• Lovin’ Nutrition, 118 Sixth St. N., Suite B, Wahpeton
• Bremer Bank, 1618 Commerce St., Wahpeton, and 225 Fifth St. N., Breckenridge, Minnesota
Rittenour said she and Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries are learning the ropes of a local tradition.
“Becky and I are in this together,” Rittenour said. “Six-hundred kids in two counties depend on this. If we don’t do it, then who does this fall on?”
The Back to School One Stop Shop will include free backpacks filled with school supplies and free clothing for youth. The Drive-by Donation Drop is expected to become a summertime tradition. Donations are also welcome year-round, Rittenour said.
Wahpeton High School is located at 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton. The 2021-2022 education year begins Wednesday, Aug. 25.
