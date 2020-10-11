Driver arrested after leading law enforcement on 14-mile chase

Wilkin County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver after a 14-mile pursuit Saturday morning was ended by a PIT maneuver.

A driver was arrested Saturday, Oct. 10 after leading officers on a 14-mile chase in Wilkin County.

At 2:44 a.m. Saturday, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene in his vehicle, leading deputies on a 14-mile pursuit, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

During the pursuit the driver came to several stops, then continued to evade deputies’ arrest by fleeing. Stop sticks were deployed twice by the Barnesville Police Dept. and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, successfully deflating three tires.

The vehicle continued on. A Wilkin County deputy attempted a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle, successfully stopping it, the release states.

The driver, whose identity was not yet released, was taken into the Wilkin County deputy’s custody and is being held at the Wilkin County Jail pending a court appearance.

Pending charges include fleeing by motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and reckless driving, among other charges, the release states.

