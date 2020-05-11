Driver dies following rollover east of Enderlin, N.D.

A 40-year-old woman from Starbuck, Minnesota, was killed in a rollover accident Sunday morning east of Enderlin, North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported she was driving a Ford Fusion traveling westbound on Highway 46 and ran off the roadway into the north ditch. The car struck an approach and entered the north ditch causing it to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, partially submerged in water. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Law enforcement was notified of the crash at 5:40 a.m. Sunday, May 10.
The crash is under investigation and the driver’s identity has not yet been released by authorities.
Agencies responding to the scene were NDHP, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Enderlin First Responders, Enderlin Fire and Lisbon Ambulance.
