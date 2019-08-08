Driver dies in rollover accident Wednesday
A 44-year old man was killed in a rollover accident three miles south of Wahpeton Wednesday, Aug. 7. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the man was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre northbound on 182 Ave. SE, a gravel road just south of the intersection of 84th St. SE, in rural Richland County at 7:20 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and went into the ditch and rolled.

The car landed on its roof in a standing corn field.

The driver was unrestrained and was ejected during the crash.

He was pronounced dead on scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the highway patrol states.

In addition to the highway patrol, responding agencies were Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Ambulance Service, Dwight first responders and Fairmount Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

