Driver extricated from accident vehicle

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded at the site of a two-vehicle accident Monday in Wahpeton. The driver of a Honda Accord was extricated and was conscious when transported to CHI St. Francis in Breckenridge, Minn.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A woman was extricated from one of the cars in a two-vehicle accident Monday, Sept. 30 in Wahpeton.

The woman was the single occupant of her vehicle, a Honda Accord. The extrication occurred just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Street North and Dakota Avenue.

The accident was a T-bone crash, Sgt. Matthew Anderson of the Wahpeton Police Department confirmed. One driver was heading north while the other was heading eastbound. The Accord was struck on its driver’s side.

Transported to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the Accord driver was conscious when extricated. She appeared to be giving information to law enforcement and reported possible internal injury. Her condition is unknown as of 3:15 p.m. Monday. The Accord was towed from the scene.

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the two vehicles had one occupant each. The second driver was uninjured.

The second vehicle was a Ford Edge, whose driver has not yet been identified at press time. Light rain was falling at the time of the accident.

Responding at the scene were the sheriff’s office, police department, Wahpeton Fire Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Ambulance Service Inc.

The accident remains under investigation.

